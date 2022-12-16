ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
ourmshome.com

3 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Coastal Mississippians

Are you stumped by what to give this holiday season? Are you looking for affordable gift ideas? Do you need a gift fast as we’re less than a week away from Christmas?. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are several perfect choices for that someone in your life, that won’t end up sitting in the closet or getting regifted.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Jackson Free Press

Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel

Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
PEARL, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi braces for cold winter blast this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Here in the South many are not used to having a cold winter Christmas, so this year will be the first for some. Now is the time to start thinking about protecting the three P’s: Pipes, Plants and Pets. First, plants. Florist Polly Cuevas said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier

A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022

As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend. However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save. The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
BILOXI, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Caleb Bryant, DL out of Mississippi, announces SEC commitment

Caleb Bryant has made the call and the 3-star defensive lineman is staying in the state of Mississippi. The Vicksburg native announced on social media that he’s committing to Mississippi State. Bryant was previous committed to Utah before he re-opened his recruitment in August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy