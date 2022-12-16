Read full article on original website
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
ourmshome.com
3 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Coastal Mississippians
Are you stumped by what to give this holiday season? Are you looking for affordable gift ideas? Do you need a gift fast as we’re less than a week away from Christmas?. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are several perfect choices for that someone in your life, that won’t end up sitting in the closet or getting regifted.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?. The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink. All of the events are in Downtown...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Jackson Free Press
Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel
Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
WLOX
South Mississippi braces for cold winter blast this week
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Here in the South many are not used to having a cold winter Christmas, so this year will be the first for some. Now is the time to start thinking about protecting the three P’s: Pipes, Plants and Pets. First, plants. Florist Polly Cuevas said...
Fire destroys piece of Mississippi history dating back to 1700s and earliest days of state’s frontier
A Saturday fire destroyed part of a historic home in Mississippi that dates back to the late 1700s. The Adams County residence at 235 Foster Mound Road, known as Foster’s Mound, is a Greek Revival-style structure that began as a double-pen pen log tobacco house built atop an Indian mound by James Foster, who settled in Natchez during the English colonial period between 1763 and 1779. The tobacco house was later enlarged and remodeled to serve as a family residence for the Foster family.
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
ourmshome.com
Cue the Spotlight on Mississippi’s Top Entrepreneurs of 2022
As the year comes to an end, the future of business leadership in the Magnolia State looks bright thanks to several outstanding Mississippi entrepreneurs. And the Small Business Association of Mississippi has taken notice of several outstanding leaders and recognized them as the state’s top small business entrepreneurs of 2022.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
wcbi.com
Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend. However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save. The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn...
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Free Press Must Remain Unbossed, Unbought and Purpose-Driven
I can’t believe we have less than two weeks left in 2022. Today’s date means that it’s been another year of working with you to uphold American democracy as we forge our way through this eerie, veil-lifting era of uncertainty, inequity, de-programming and reimagining. In a time...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Caleb Bryant, DL out of Mississippi, announces SEC commitment
Caleb Bryant has made the call and the 3-star defensive lineman is staying in the state of Mississippi. The Vicksburg native announced on social media that he’s committing to Mississippi State. Bryant was previous committed to Utah before he re-opened his recruitment in August. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant is...
WLOX
Hospitals detail impacts of strained ICU capacity in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve heard warnings about full hospitals. It was a real problem during COVID surges the last couple of years. While the virus is less of a problem now, the strain it put on the healthcare system is lingering. Mississippi hospitals are struggling to get the...
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WAPT
Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
vicksburgnews.com
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
