El Paso, TX

KVIA

Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip

Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP officers catch man at border who’s wanted for murder in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant out of Colorado for homicide. The Lakewood Police Department identified the man as Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma via Twitter. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
KLST/KSAN

Escobar: Red Cross to set up shelter for up to 10,000 migrants in El Paso

The City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard on Monday, which is based on data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and various other institutions, showed only 1,334 migrant apprehensions by CBP the previous day, 636 releases of paroled migrants to area nonprofits and zero street releases. The dashboard also showed 3,095 migrants in federal custody.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
EL PASO, TX

