FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
El Paso airport bustling with migrants waiting for flights and holiday travelers
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Some suitcases at the El Paso International Airport are filled with Christmas presents, on their way to vacation. And some modest bags filled with a few clothing items, snacks and hope, are on their way to a new life. Dozens of migrants at the El Paso International Airport are spending […]
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4. “Yes, it’s dangerous. But what else […]
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.
El Paso, Texas is facing a humanitarian crisis due to an influx of migrants, leading to overcrowding and straining of resources. The Texas National Guard and Red Cross have been providing aid, and the Title 42 policy (that allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border will stay in effect.)
KVIA
Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott: Illegal Migrants Could 'Freeze to Death' This Weekend Under Biden's Failed Leadership
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday demanded President Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe...
City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
Washington Examiner
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clock ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
elpasomatters.org
Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip
Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
fox56news.com
Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood a daily occurence
A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in El Paso, Texas, walk through a neighborhood where they hope Border Patrol will not spot them. Migrants passing through El Paso riverside neighborhood …. A group of Venezuelan migrants who just came over the border wall in...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter Wednesday followed by arctic blast!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm temperatures for the official start to the winter season. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon are expected to be the warmest days this week, before an arctic air mass brings afternoon highs to the upper 30s with a wind chill below freezing all day Friday.
CBP officers catch man at border who’s wanted for murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant out of Colorado for homicide. The Lakewood Police Department identified the man as Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma via Twitter. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard […]
Escobar: Red Cross to set up shelter for up to 10,000 migrants in El Paso
The City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard on Monday, which is based on data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and various other institutions, showed only 1,334 migrant apprehensions by CBP the previous day, 636 releases of paroled migrants to area nonprofits and zero street releases. The dashboard also showed 3,095 migrants in federal custody.
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend before Arctic Blast arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm to the upper 50s/low 60s these next few days. An Arctic air mass is expected to dive towards the Desert Southwest, bringing with it very cold temperatures. We are expecting to see our coldest overnight low so...
Comments / 6