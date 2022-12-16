ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers will hit the road hard next spring. They've announced an extensive U.S. tour that will stretch from the beginning of March through mid-May. The tour will kick off on March 9 in Indianapolis and wrap up more than two months later on May 13 in Asheville, N.C. The trek includes stops in various major cities and also includes the band's annual "Heathen’s Homecoming" celebration in Athens, Ga.
WASHINGTON STATE
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
TEXAS STATE
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Scary Head Injury

Elle King planned to end her year with a handful of radio station shows to promote her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife. However, that won’t be happening now. The “Try Jesus” singer suffered a head injury and is spending the rest of 2022 at home resting and recuperating.

