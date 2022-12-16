ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation

ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Falcons breakout player suffers season-ending injury

The Falcons’ incredibly deep backfield took a hit over the weekend. Despite Tyler Allgeier‘s career day against the Saints, it was Caleb Huntley who got the start in New Orleans, receiving the first carry of the day. However, it was later revealed that Huntley, amid a breakout campaign, tore his Achilles which will require surgery, per Adam Schefter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets

Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim After Monday Night Win

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up a much-needed victory on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. That pushed their record to 6-8, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. That is two wins in a row for Green Bay, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers fans buzzing about Amari Rodgers replacement

Packers fans are loving Keisean Nixon after his breakout on MNF. The Green Bay Packers scored a massive victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The win keeps the Packers in the playoff hunt. The Packers had a solid game all around as they efficiently handled a bad and shorthanded Rams team. One player has Packers fans excited as he took over the game Monday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?

Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker

Jets' Zach Wilson reached out to Hall of Famers during benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson looked to some famous figures for advice during his benching this fall. As noted by the Jets' official website, Wilson confirmed to reporters Tuesday that he reached out to current Hall of Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, along with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, after head coach Robert Saleh temporarily relegated last year's second-overall pick to third on the depth chart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bears linebacker done for season with ankle injury

A fan-favorite Bears linebacker is out for the season. The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play one of their most challenging games on the schedule. The Buffalo Bills will head into Chicago with one other league’s best quarterbacks. A Bears linebacker who had been playing well as Roquan Smith’s replacement will not be able to play Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Von Miller sounds done recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller appears to have offered his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Christmas. "The ball is in Odell’s court," Miller told Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Whatever Odell wants to do, he’ll be able to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, he can do it. It’s a way for him to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Buffalo Bills, it’s a way for him to do it… and I don’t want to speak for him or anything like that. I just think the ball is in Odell’s court for whatever he wants to do."
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night

After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.

