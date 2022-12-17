Reduce, reuse, recycle. Drexel University reduced the usage of Myers Hall, saw that some things could be reused and called Drexel Surplus to help them recycle. Surplus, led by Climate & Sustainability Executive Director Bo Solomon, helped rehome some of the furniture from Myers Hall, a residence hall that is being demolished after serving as a home for Drexel students for more than five decades. The hall went offline in 2018, but is scheduled to be demolished in 2023. The obsolete pieces, including debris and miscellaneous items from Myers Hall, would usually have been carted off to landfills, but thanks to a few departments at Drexel, much was redirected.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO