In 2022, Drexel Continues Holiday Traditions of Giving Back

At Drexel University, December means, among other traditions and events, holding and/or participating in the University’s deep-rooted, annual events to benefit those in need of a hot meal, a toy or a care package. Each year, several offices and departments host collection drives and volunteer events in which faculty, professional staff, students, alumni and friends of the University can participate through donations and volunteering their time.
Heard Around Campus — December

It’s the end of the month, the end of the term and … the end of the year! Make sure you’re aware of updates for what’s happening over winter break and what you can do in the new year. Here’s what was heard around campus this...
Harvesting Housing Materials Through Drexel University Surplus

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Drexel University reduced the usage of Myers Hall, saw that some things could be reused and called Drexel Surplus to help them recycle. Surplus, led by Climate & Sustainability Executive Director Bo Solomon, helped rehome some of the furniture from Myers Hall, a residence hall that is being demolished after serving as a home for Drexel students for more than five decades. The hall went offline in 2018, but is scheduled to be demolished in 2023. The obsolete pieces, including debris and miscellaneous items from Myers Hall, would usually have been carted off to landfills, but thanks to a few departments at Drexel, much was redirected.
