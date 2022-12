The Arcadia High School (AHS) Girls Varsity Soccer team officially kicked off their season with an exciting game against Marshall Fundamental High School. This year is sophomore Alina Ong’s second year on the team. She began playing soccer at 10-years-old, when she joined the American Youth Soccer Organization. Ong was formerly a ballet dancer, but with encouragement from her dad, she transitioned into soccer. Soccer was the ideal choice for her, as she sought to become more fit, and wanted to follow in the footsteps of her two older brothers, who also played soccer.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO