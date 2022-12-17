Read full article on original website
The 7 best hotels in Telve, Italy
Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.
Top 7 hotels in Burgersdorp, South Africa
Discover the best hotels in Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape including Dusk to Dawn Garden Court, The Kingsman Boutique Hotel, The Hut Bed and Breakfast, DeKat Self Catering, Artisan, The Jubilee Manor, Diepkloof eco Guest Farm. 1. Dusk to Dawn Garden Court. 1 Kleine Weide Road, Burgersdorp 9744 South Africa. Excellent. 87%
Cambrils Hotels | Places to Stay in Cambrils
Discover the best hotels in Cambrils, Province of Lleida, Catalonia including Apartamentos Las Dunas, El Dorado Resort Bungalows & Villas, Apartamentos Ocea, Vestal Cambrils, Hostel can salvado, UHC Tucan Apartments, Click&booking Las Arenas, Izabella home, Apartamento Costa Mar 1999, Apartamento Cambrils Duplex. 1. Apartamentos Las Dunas. Carrer Sant Jaume 16,...
Top 10 hotels in Abu Road, India
Discover the best hotels in Abu Road, Sirohi District, Rajasthan including Sun Hotel & Resort, Hillcrest Hotel & Resort, Hotel Savera Palace, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Silver Oak Country Yard, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Hotel Sigma, The Yash Resort, OYO 19758 Hotel Narayani Palace, Hotel The Hind. 1. Sun Hotel & Resort.
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
Top 10 hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Discover the best hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, Haute-Garonne, Occitanie including Hotel La Rencluse, Hotel D'Aquitaine, Alti Hotel, Residence Illixon, Hotel Castel de la Pique, Hotel d'Etigny, Le Patio de Luchon, Hotel de Paris, Camping Chantecler, Le Sapin Fleuri. 1. Hotel La Rencluse. 4 avenue de Gascogne, 31110 Saint-Mamet, Bagneres-de-Luchon France. Excellent.
Top 5 hotels in Rosswald, Switzerland
Discover the best hotels in Rosswald, Canton of Valais, Swiss Alps including Berghotel Klenenhorn, Gruppenhaus im Walliser Alpstyle, Chalet Avista, Restaurant Fleschboden, Chalet Alphutte. 1. Berghotel Klenenhorn. Glimmuschir, Rosswald 3913 Switzerland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 15 reviews. Looking for...
Boshoek Hotels | Places to Stay in Boshoek
Discover the best hotels in Boshoek, North-West Province including African Elegance Tented Lodge, Black Swan Guest House, Lagai Roi Guesthouse, African Elegance Tented Lodge, Sundown Ranch & Sport School. 1. African Elegance Tented Lodge. R565, Boshoek 0301 South Africa. Excellent. 62%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 10%. Overall...
The 6 best hotels in Granges-Sur-Vologne, France
1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Chateauvieux
Discover the best hotels in Chateauvieux, Loir-et-Cher, Centre-Val de Loire including La Menagerie, Le Manege de la Chapiniere, La Fontaine de la Chapiniere, Gite a l'Ombre des Chenes, Le Hameau du Peu, Au bout du chemin. 1. La Menagerie. 5 Chemin de la Richardiere, 41110 Chateauvieux France. Excellent. 91%. Good.
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Blanca, Hunter Vip, Restaurant Equinoxe Royal, Hotel Valea Regilor, Pensiunea Casablanca, Hotel Marion, Hotel Central, Hotel Monte Carlo. 1. Pensiunea Blanca. Str. Scolii nr. 9, Reghin 545300 Romania. Excellent. 35%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria
Discover the best hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria including Das Leo, OEKOTEL Graz Airport, Hotel Meyer, Airbase Hotel, Gasthof Pendl, Gartler's Appartements. Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Kalsdorf bei Graz, Das Leo is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its budget friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Das Leo makes it easy to enjoy the best of Kalsdorf bei Graz. You can take advantage of some of the amenities offered by Das Leo, including outdoor furniture and a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out Leo, one of the diners that can be found in Kalsdorf bei Graz, which is a short distance from Das Leo. Das Leo is sure to make your visit to Kalsdorf bei Graz one worth remembering.
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
Top 5 hotels in Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Canada
Discover the best hotels in Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region, Quebec including Gite de la Montagne Enchantee, Restaurant Motel le Rond Point, Le Gite du Pecheur, Seminaire Marie-Reine-du-Clerge, Restaurant Motel le Rond Point. 1. Gite de la Montagne Enchantee. 227 Route des Laurentides, Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix, Quebec G8G 1N2 Canada. Excellent. 85%. Good.
Glavatartsi Hotels | Places to Stay in Glavatartsi
Discover the best hotels in Glavatartsi, Kardzhali Province including Rocca Resort, Hotel Saint Konstantin, Trifon Zarezan Family Hotel, Mobi Dick Family Hotel, Guest Villas Ecopolis Bolyarka. 1. Rocca Resort. Glavatartsi 6600 Bulgaria. Excellent. 37%. Good. 44%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 52 reviews. Restaurant.
10 hotels in Anaklia: Best hotel deals for 2023
Anaklia Hotel is located at the Black Sea in western Georgia. 34km form Zugdidi railway station and 95km from Kutaisi International Airport. Hotel Anaklia features: restaurant bar and shared lounge at the lobby seasonal outdoor swimming pool meeting room 24 hour reception security secured parking elevator daily housekeeping room service on site ATM Featuring suits, standard and family rooms come with: balcony sea view lat screen TV minibar desk closet air-conditioner central heating smoke alarms private bathroom hairdryer bath amenities towels, bathrobes and slippers. Free WiFi is available in all rooms and common areas. Anaklia Hotel is a smoke free property. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast . Recreational amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool. Anaklia has a well-maintained Boulevard and a neat beach, where you can take advantage of various entertainment services. In the immediate vicinity of the hotel there are playgrounds for active recreation: Basketball Football Sand volleyball Sand soccer.
Top 7 hotels in Tingo Maria, Peru
Discover the best hotels in Tingo Maria, Huanuco Region including Hotel Natural Green Lounge, Shushupe Hotel, Vago Hostel, Hotel Green Paradise, Casa Hospedaje Tingomaria, Su Majestad Hotel, Hospedaje Paraiso. 1. Hotel Natural Green Lounge. Av. Raymondi 378, Tingo Maria 062 Peru. Excellent. 45%. Good. 41%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
10 hotels in Valsugana - Lagorai: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Valsugana - Lagorai, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Parc Hotel Du Lac, Sport&Wellness Hotel Cristallo, BellaVista Relax Hotel, B612 Hotel, Hotel Lucia, Grand Hotel Imperial Levico Terme, Nature Bio Hotel Elite, Hotel & Restaurant Liberty, Eden Hotel, Residence Hotel Miralago. 1. Parc Hotel Du...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania
Discover the best hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania including Hotel Cristian, Pensiunea La Puiu, Hotel Le Mer, Grande Palace, Hotel Doi Taurasi, Casa Bucurr. Bucuresti-Urziceni, Nr. 125, Afumati 70000 Romania. Excellent. 73%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 15 reviews. Great...
The 7 best hotels in Loikaw, Myanmar
Discover the best hotels in Loikaw, Kayah State including Kayah Land Hotel, Demoso Lodge, Gold Hotel, Kayah Golden Hill, Keinnara Loikaw, Amazing Box Hostel, Glory Motel. Z/63,Thida Road Zay Pine Quarter, Loikaw 00001 Myanmar. Excellent. 63%. Good. 31%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 16...
