Cambrils Hotels | Places to Stay in Cambrils
Discover the best hotels in Cambrils, Province of Lleida, Catalonia including Apartamentos Las Dunas, El Dorado Resort Bungalows & Villas, Apartamentos Ocea, Vestal Cambrils, Hostel can salvado, UHC Tucan Apartments, Click&booking Las Arenas, Izabella home, Apartamento Costa Mar 1999, Apartamento Cambrils Duplex. 1. Apartamentos Las Dunas. Carrer Sant Jaume 16,...
Glavatartsi Hotels | Places to Stay in Glavatartsi
Discover the best hotels in Glavatartsi, Kardzhali Province including Rocca Resort, Hotel Saint Konstantin, Trifon Zarezan Family Hotel, Mobi Dick Family Hotel, Guest Villas Ecopolis Bolyarka. 1. Rocca Resort. Glavatartsi 6600 Bulgaria. Excellent. 37%. Good. 44%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 52 reviews. Restaurant.
The 7 best hotels in Telve, Italy
Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.
Prinos Hotels | Places to Stay in Prinos
Discover the best hotels in Prinos, Rethymnon Prefecture, Crete including Lofos Apartments, Aeri, Hotel Proteas, Lito Hotel, Pension Lakis. A great clean place, with extraordinary kind people who know you by name from the start. The location is perfect, since you have the possibility to find a cute place with great food or a club to party at as well. The guests were international and are aged probably between 25 and 65, which made it a nice mixture between everyone. It's a good place to connect with people but find rest as well. The owners are at the appartement as well, which makes it feel like one big Lofos family. We had an amazing week, we had fun and found the peace we were looking for. Thank you Maria, Georgia and crew!! Maybe see you again! The Dutchies.
The 10 best hotels in Romantic Road, Germany
Named by American soldiers during the post-World War II occupation years, the Romantic Road is a 200-mile-plus section of one of Germany's most picturesque highways, stretching from Würzburg in Bavaria's north to Füssen near the Austrian border. Along the route are many favorite tourist towns and attractions, including Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Dinkelsbühl, Augsburg, and Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles. Bike tours along the route are quite popular, and bus tours are also available.
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
5 hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux, Canton of Vaud including Auberge Du Raisin, Le Major Davel, Auberge Du Raisin, Auberge de la Gare, Hotel Lavaux. place de l' Hotel-de-Ville 1, Cully, Bourg-en-Lavaux 1096 Switzerland. Excellent. 65%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 2%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 112...
The 6 best hotels in Granges-Sur-Vologne, France
1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
Boshoek Hotels | Places to Stay in Boshoek
Discover the best hotels in Boshoek, North-West Province including African Elegance Tented Lodge, Black Swan Guest House, Lagai Roi Guesthouse, African Elegance Tented Lodge, Sundown Ranch & Sport School. 1. African Elegance Tented Lodge. R565, Boshoek 0301 South Africa. Excellent. 62%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 10%. Overall...
The 10 best hotels in The Catlins, New Zealand
Discover the best hotels in The Catlins, South Island including Owaka Lodge Motel, Mike & Jennys Kaka Point Accommodation, Nugget Point Motels, Catlins Inn, Molyneux House, Kaka Point Views, Hilltop Accommodation Catlins, The Whistling Frog Resort, Catlins Retreat Guest House, Catlins Mohua Park. 1. Owaka Lodge Motel. 12 Ryley Street,...
Haghpat Hotels | Places to Stay in Haghpat
Discover the best hotels in Haghpat, Lori Province including Haghpat Hotel, Guest House Mary, Qefo Hotel, Hotel Gayane, B&B Edem, Kanchaqar. Haghpat ,Street -3, House 1/1, Haghpat 1722 Armenia. Excellent. 39%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 9%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 23 reviews. The hotel "Haghpat" features...
Amadores Hotels | Places to Stay in Amadores
Discover the best hotels in Amadores, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands including Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa, Holiday Club Sol Amadores, Las Villas de Amadores, Holiday Club Jardin Amadores, Holiday Club Playa Amadores. 1. Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa. C/ Tamara, 1, 35130 Amadores, Gran Canaria Spain. Excellent. 74%
The 10 best hotels in Llyn Peninsula, United Kingdom
Discover the best hotels in Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, North Wales, Wales including Caerwylan Hotel, George IV Hotel, Craig-Y-Mor, Glanllifon Bed & Breakfast, Nanhoron Arms Hotel, The Egryn, Abersoch, Dinas Caravan Park, Camping & Glamping, Gwesty Ty Newydd, The Lion Hotel, Awel Mor. 1. Caerwylan Hotel. Beach Bank, Criccieth LL52 0HW...
Outer Hebrides Hotels | Places to Stay in Outer Hebrides
Discover the best hotels in Outer Hebrides, The Hebrides, Scotland including The Crown Inn, Hotel Hebrides, Caladh Inn, Royal Hotel Stornoway, County Hotel, Cabarfeidh Hotel, Hebridean Guest House, Natural Retreats Lews Castle, Polochar Inn, An Taigh Mor. 1. The Crown Inn. 13 Castle Street, Stornoway HS1 2BD Scotland. Excellent. 40%
Top 5 hotels in Rosswald, Switzerland
Discover the best hotels in Rosswald, Canton of Valais, Swiss Alps including Berghotel Klenenhorn, Gruppenhaus im Walliser Alpstyle, Chalet Avista, Restaurant Fleschboden, Chalet Alphutte. 1. Berghotel Klenenhorn. Glimmuschir, Rosswald 3913 Switzerland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 15 reviews. Looking for...
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria
Discover the best hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria including Das Leo, OEKOTEL Graz Airport, Hotel Meyer, Airbase Hotel, Gasthof Pendl, Gartler's Appartements. Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Kalsdorf bei Graz, Das Leo is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its budget friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Das Leo makes it easy to enjoy the best of Kalsdorf bei Graz. You can take advantage of some of the amenities offered by Das Leo, including outdoor furniture and a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out Leo, one of the diners that can be found in Kalsdorf bei Graz, which is a short distance from Das Leo. Das Leo is sure to make your visit to Kalsdorf bei Graz one worth remembering.
10 hotels in Anaklia: Best hotel deals for 2023
Anaklia Hotel is located at the Black Sea in western Georgia. 34km form Zugdidi railway station and 95km from Kutaisi International Airport. Hotel Anaklia features: restaurant bar and shared lounge at the lobby seasonal outdoor swimming pool meeting room 24 hour reception security secured parking elevator daily housekeeping room service on site ATM Featuring suits, standard and family rooms come with: balcony sea view lat screen TV minibar desk closet air-conditioner central heating smoke alarms private bathroom hairdryer bath amenities towels, bathrobes and slippers. Free WiFi is available in all rooms and common areas. Anaklia Hotel is a smoke free property. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast . Recreational amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool. Anaklia has a well-maintained Boulevard and a neat beach, where you can take advantage of various entertainment services. In the immediate vicinity of the hotel there are playgrounds for active recreation: Basketball Football Sand volleyball Sand soccer.
6 hotels in Donja Lastva: Best hotel deals for 2023
Our hotel is located in an old picturesque village Donja Lastva, from where you need 15-minute walk to reach Porto Montenegro - the biggest luxury yacht marina in the Adriatic Sea. The center of Tivat with lively nightlife and shopping street are located at a distance of 1,5 km. Our hotel is equipped with advanced "green" technologies: solar panels, a modern wastewater cleaning system and geothermal heating system to help us take care of the natural splendor around us. The hotel building is built in the XIX century and carefully restored by using marble, wood and granite. We are happy to suggest you an impeccable service and the highest standard of living.
Top 10 hotels in Abu Road, India
Discover the best hotels in Abu Road, Sirohi District, Rajasthan including Sun Hotel & Resort, Hillcrest Hotel & Resort, Hotel Savera Palace, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Silver Oak Country Yard, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Hotel Sigma, The Yash Resort, OYO 19758 Hotel Narayani Palace, Hotel The Hind. 1. Sun Hotel & Resort.
