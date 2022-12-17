Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Telve, Italy
Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
thingstodopost.org
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Granges-Sur-Vologne, France
1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.
thingstodopost.org
Glavatartsi Hotels | Places to Stay in Glavatartsi
Discover the best hotels in Glavatartsi, Kardzhali Province including Rocca Resort, Hotel Saint Konstantin, Trifon Zarezan Family Hotel, Mobi Dick Family Hotel, Guest Villas Ecopolis Bolyarka. 1. Rocca Resort. Glavatartsi 6600 Bulgaria. Excellent. 37%. Good. 44%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 52 reviews. Restaurant.
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Sugag
Discover the best hotels in Sugag, Alba County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Hotel Sf. Petru, Casa Dacilor Transalpina, Pensiunea Valea Frumoasei, Pensiunea Sureanu, Cabana Cerbul-Oasa-Transalpina, Pensiunea Casa David, Pensiunea La Cernat, Casa Alex Transalpina, Casa de Vacanta Dana, Pensiunea Silva Dobra. 1. Hotel Sf. Petru. Poarta Raiului nr. 17, Sugag...
thingstodopost.org
The 10 best hotels in Romantic Road, Germany
Named by American soldiers during the post-World War II occupation years, the Romantic Road is a 200-mile-plus section of one of Germany's most picturesque highways, stretching from Würzburg in Bavaria's north to Füssen near the Austrian border. Along the route are many favorite tourist towns and attractions, including Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Dinkelsbühl, Augsburg, and Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles. Bike tours along the route are quite popular, and bus tours are also available.
thingstodopost.org
Marathi Hotels | Places to Stay in Marathi
Discover the best hotels in Marathi, Chania Prefecture, Crete including Villas Creta, Marathi Panorama Rooms, Marathi Villas, Marathi Apartments, Villa Elios. This was the perfect villa for all of us. We had a party of 4 adults and 4 children. Villa was well situated only 5 mins walk from Loutraki beach. Excellently equipped and George was very helpful and welcoming as host.
thingstodopost.org
Haghpat Hotels | Places to Stay in Haghpat
Discover the best hotels in Haghpat, Lori Province including Haghpat Hotel, Guest House Mary, Qefo Hotel, Hotel Gayane, B&B Edem, Kanchaqar. Haghpat ,Street -3, House 1/1, Haghpat 1722 Armenia. Excellent. 39%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 9%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 23 reviews. The hotel "Haghpat" features...
thingstodopost.org
The 10 best hotels in Llyn Peninsula, United Kingdom
Discover the best hotels in Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, North Wales, Wales including Caerwylan Hotel, George IV Hotel, Craig-Y-Mor, Glanllifon Bed & Breakfast, Nanhoron Arms Hotel, The Egryn, Abersoch, Dinas Caravan Park, Camping & Glamping, Gwesty Ty Newydd, The Lion Hotel, Awel Mor. 1. Caerwylan Hotel. Beach Bank, Criccieth LL52 0HW...
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Discover the best hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, Haute-Garonne, Occitanie including Hotel La Rencluse, Hotel D'Aquitaine, Alti Hotel, Residence Illixon, Hotel Castel de la Pique, Hotel d'Etigny, Le Patio de Luchon, Hotel de Paris, Camping Chantecler, Le Sapin Fleuri. 1. Hotel La Rencluse. 4 avenue de Gascogne, 31110 Saint-Mamet, Bagneres-de-Luchon France. Excellent.
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Geyikli, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Geyikli, Canakkale Province, Turkish Aegean Coast including Bazyel Apart Hotel, EDE Apart Otel, Zeytin Cicegi Pansiyon, Bazyel Apart Hotel, Helen Troya Hotel, Odunluk Taskonak Otel, Berfin Hotel, Geyikli Aqua Otel, Geyikli Herrara, Deniz Otel. 1. Bazyel Apart Hotel. Ezine Cd. No.: 7/8 39°48'24.8n 26°10'00.8e, Geyikli...
thingstodopost.org
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Blanca, Hunter Vip, Restaurant Equinoxe Royal, Hotel Valea Regilor, Pensiunea Casablanca, Hotel Marion, Hotel Central, Hotel Monte Carlo. 1. Pensiunea Blanca. Str. Scolii nr. 9, Reghin 545300 Romania. Excellent. 35%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania
Discover the best hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania including Hotel Cristian, Pensiunea La Puiu, Hotel Le Mer, Grande Palace, Hotel Doi Taurasi, Casa Bucurr. Bucuresti-Urziceni, Nr. 125, Afumati 70000 Romania. Excellent. 73%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 15 reviews. Great...
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Vrbov, Presov Region
Discover the best hotels in Vrbov, Presov Region including Hotel & Restauracia Menhard, Apartmany Alexander, Privat Julia, Garni Limbovy Dvor, Penzion Maria, Penzion Patko Vrbov, Pension Vrbov 261, Apartmanovy Dom Magda, Privat Bartky, Privat Migac. 1. Hotel & Restauracia Menhard. Vrbov 196, Vrbov 059 72 Slovakia. Excellent. 90%. Good. 10%
Comments / 0