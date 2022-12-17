1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.

