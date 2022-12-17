ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Janet Lichoff to be honored for her services

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27k4XP_0jmH2woa00

NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department Dispatch Center is the enhanced 911 Primary Public Safety Answering Point and dispatches police, fire, and EMS services.

Dispatch personnel receiving calls for service have a responsibility to elicit as much information as possible to enhance officer safety and assist in anticipating conditions to be encountered at the scene. The dispatcher will need to determine whether or not the call is an emergency. In many cases, the situation will be self-evident, such as with injuries from accidents or medical emergencies.

Dispatchers receive advanced training and are required to maintain several certifications in order to provide quality service to our citizens. One of the required certifications is the completion of the APCO Institute Emergency Medical Dispatch course. This course is based on the NHTSA National Standard Curriculum for Emergency Medical Dispatch and completion means the student has met all of the requirements of the National Standard Curriculum. This prepares the dispatcher to determine the nature and priority of the call, dispatch the appropriate response and give the caller instructions to help treat the patient until the responding EMS unit arrives.

Recently, one of the Norwalk Police Department dispatchers used her training and experience to help with the delivery of a baby, and the department would like to recognize her professionalism and the outstanding performance of her dispatching duties during this tumultuous event.

On Dec. 6, dispatcher Janet Lichoff answered a 9-1-1 call from a grandmother whose granddaughter was in labor and about to deliver a child. The call lasted over seven minutes. Dispatcher Lichoff remained calm and professional, taking charge and giving instructions to the people at the scene. Her cool and decisive manner in responding to this incident was key in the safe and successful birth of the child.

Dispatcher Lichoff will be formally recognized at an upcoming department meeting, along with other members of the Norwalk Police Department who exceeded in the performance of their duties this past year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 41 dogs, mostly Beagles, were taken away from a Lakewood home after police conducted a search warrant on Dec. 19, Police Capt. Gary Stone confirmed. A concerned resident called authorities about the horrible living conditions that the dogs were forced to live in. Police said...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one. The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Stark and Summit counties joined forces ahead of the weekend to spread Christmas cheer and jolly laughter. Their attempt at a humor included a play-by-play of the “investigation” to locate...
WDTN

Ohio deputy dies in crash while transporting prisoner

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
170
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy