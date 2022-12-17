Janet Lichoff to be honored for her services

NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department Dispatch Center is the enhanced 911 Primary Public Safety Answering Point and dispatches police, fire, and EMS services.

Dispatch personnel receiving calls for service have a responsibility to elicit as much information as possible to enhance officer safety and assist in anticipating conditions to be encountered at the scene. The dispatcher will need to determine whether or not the call is an emergency. In many cases, the situation will be self-evident, such as with injuries from accidents or medical emergencies.

Dispatchers receive advanced training and are required to maintain several certifications in order to provide quality service to our citizens. One of the required certifications is the completion of the APCO Institute Emergency Medical Dispatch course. This course is based on the NHTSA National Standard Curriculum for Emergency Medical Dispatch and completion means the student has met all of the requirements of the National Standard Curriculum. This prepares the dispatcher to determine the nature and priority of the call, dispatch the appropriate response and give the caller instructions to help treat the patient until the responding EMS unit arrives.

Recently, one of the Norwalk Police Department dispatchers used her training and experience to help with the delivery of a baby, and the department would like to recognize her professionalism and the outstanding performance of her dispatching duties during this tumultuous event.

On Dec. 6, dispatcher Janet Lichoff answered a 9-1-1 call from a grandmother whose granddaughter was in labor and about to deliver a child. The call lasted over seven minutes. Dispatcher Lichoff remained calm and professional, taking charge and giving instructions to the people at the scene. Her cool and decisive manner in responding to this incident was key in the safe and successful birth of the child.

Dispatcher Lichoff will be formally recognized at an upcoming department meeting, along with other members of the Norwalk Police Department who exceeded in the performance of their duties this past year.