ISD: 93 (4-star) Composite: 95.52 (4-star) Andrean (Merrillville, Indiana) It was never going to be Notre Dame when Bowen started his recruitment as Alabama was the dream school of the two-sport star. Bowen had Clemson in the lead coming out of the summer of 2021, but Notre Dame quickly closed the gap as he committed to Marcus Freeman before the USC game. Two weeks later, Bowen went public with his decision and quickly turned into one of Notre Dame’s hardest recruiters to put himself side by side with Blake Fisher.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO