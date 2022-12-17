Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Football Early Signing Period | Linebacker
ISD: 93 (4-star) Composite: 95.52 (4-star) Andrean (Merrillville, Indiana) It was never going to be Notre Dame when Bowen started his recruitment as Alabama was the dream school of the two-sport star. Bowen had Clemson in the lead coming out of the summer of 2021, but Notre Dame quickly closed the gap as he committed to Marcus Freeman before the USC game. Two weeks later, Bowen went public with his decision and quickly turned into one of Notre Dame’s hardest recruiters to put himself side by side with Blake Fisher.
irishsportsdaily.com
BREAKING | Notre Dame Lands WR Transfer Kaleb Smith
A couple weeks after landing a commitment from wide receiver Kaleb Smith, Notre Dame did it again, landing a commitment from wide receiver Kaleb Smith. After getting a pledge from 2023 Texas wideout Kaleb Smith on Dec. 1st, the Irish secured a pledge from Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer Kaleb Smith today.
irishsportsdaily.com
Marcus Freeman On Notre Dame, NIL & The Future
The irony is inescapable. Notre Dame finally hires a head coach with a proven track record as an elite recruiter and almost simultaneously, the entire landscape of the sport is upended in a way that can neutralize the impact of elite recruiters. When Name, Image & Likeness legislation was put...
irishsportsdaily.com
Unproven Notre Dame Freshmen Build ‘Trust’ during Bowl Prep
Notre Dame will face No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, albeit without significant 2022 contributors in quarterback Drew Pyne, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey. On multiple occasions coach Marcus Freeman has stated that the team cannot simply replace players who enter...
irishsportsdaily.com
The Latest | Notre Dame & VT WR Transfer Kaleb Smith
Yesterday, we reported that Kaleb Smith’s visit to Notre Dame this weekend was a positive one for both sides. After speaking with additional sources, it’s clear this one is trending in the Irish’s favor. The Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer has avoided putting a firm timeline on...
irishsportsdaily.com
Bowl And Signing Day Discussion. 12-19-22 Power Hour
We discuss all the latest heading into signing day, and all the latest in regards to Notre Dame's bowl game next week. We also answer your questions. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below. To listen to this week’s episode in this browser window, please...
Comments / 0