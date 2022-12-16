ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WMAZ

Grady Hospital in top 5 nationwide for ER visits, research shows

ATLANTA — New research finds Grady Memorial Hospital has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country. According to Nice Rx Health, Grady had more than 160,000 emergency room visits in 2021, the fourth-highest total nationally. Statewide, Georgia logged more than 800,000 ER visits per the study. Dr....
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Clayton County employees fired following inmate's death

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at the Clayton County Jail were fired following an internal investigation of an inmate's death. Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died after officers used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Thurmond struggled with officers after they tried...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

