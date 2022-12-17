ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus 4-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J5Rj_0jmGzQCR00

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston.

The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching 1,000 career points last month during an on-ice pregame ceremony.

“Never mind the Hall of Fame player he is, he’s a Hall of Fame person and leader,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “So much so that after the first I was not happy with the team. I was not very happy in between periods when I addressed the team. The second period had no impact.

“I said to Bergy with 40 seconds left in the second that: ‘It’s your dressing room.’ I just hope he doesn’t want to be a head coach,” Montgomery said, smiling. “We came out and played our best period.”

Boston improved to 16-0-2 at TD Garden, with both losses coming in a shootout.

“I can’t say it’s always just me,” Bergeron said, downplaying his talk to the team. “I think there’s a lot of guys that are vocal. I think you need that. ... Obviously, voices matter and is important, but I think your actions speak louder sometimes.”

Boone Jenner had a power-play goal, Patrik Laine scored and Daniil Tarasov stopped 35 shots for Columbus, which has lost three straight and six of eight.

Krejci’s go-ahead goal late in the second was a bit of redemption. Columbus had tied the game 1-all while he was in the penalty box for high sticking. Just under four minutes later, he moved Boston ahead 2-1 on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

“You give up the lead and its tough to come back,” said Jenner, who tied the game. “You don’t want to be down. You want to get that tying goal (again), but they were able to get a couple.”

Hall extended the margin to 3-1 at 12:41 of the third period and Tomas Nosek scored 19 seconds later.

Pastrnak’s 20th goal made it 1-0 at 7:17 of the opening period, the seventh straight season he’s reached that mark.

BERGERON CEREMONY

Joined by his wife, Stephanie, and their three small children, Bergeron was presented with crystal from the NHL by Johnny Bucyk, a gold stick from GM Don Sweeney, a check for $37,000 for a charity of his choice by President Cam Neely and gifts from the players by teammates Brad Marchand and Krejci.

He became the fourth player in Bruins history to reach the mark with the club, joining Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506), Bucyk (1,339), and Phil Esposito (1,012) on Nov. 21 in a win at Tampa Bay. The three of them also congratulated him via a video on the Jumbotron.

“It was special,” Bergeron said. “I’ve been around for a long time in this city and played in front of these fans and I’m very appreciative of all the support I’ve had from them. It was nice moment. I was happy to share that with my family and teammates as well.”

TOUGH CROWD

There was also a video during a stoppage late in the first period with other NHL players congratulating Bergeron. That was greeted with a spattering of boos when Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin were shown.

BLUE JACKETS’ BITS

Star Johnny Gaudreau was held without a goal for the fifth time in the last six games. … Forward Eric Robinson returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to an illness. … They’re in a stretch of five of six on the road.

Blue Jackets: Host Dallas on Monday.

Bruins: Face Florida Monday in the fourth of a five-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

5 Islanders Needs to Address to Reach Postseason

Now quickly approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, the New York Islanders would find themselves in the last wild card position if the Stanley Cup Playoffs began today. Wedged in the stiff competition of the Metropolitan Division, they have had mixed results boasting an 18-13-2 record in 33 games played. They currently sit in fifth place in the Metro as their divisional foes have been ramping up the play of late. Their longtime rival New York Rangers have leapfrogged them in the standings on their current seven-game winning streak. However, the division is still up for grabs as the New Jersey Devils have seen their lead vanish by dropping three straight decisions. Today we look at five of the Islanders’ biggest needs for a return to the playoffs this April.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More

Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways From Otters & Attack

With the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Christmas break just around the corner, the Windsor Spitfires were in no mood to be giving out seasons greetings. Instead, they grabbed four points in a pair of Western Conference games and watched as a veteran re-wrote the history books. The Spitfires’ first...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Kuntar, Duran & More

Several Boston Bruins prospects have hit the semester break with their college team. There have been mixed results through the first two months of the college hockey season as some prospects currently are having a better season than they had last year and some are struggling this season compared to last season.
BOSTON, MA
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Team Austria Players to Watch at 2023 WJC

At the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) in August, Team Austria went 0-4 while being outscored 21-4. Had it not been for the ruling from the IIHF that no relegation round was to occur at that tournament, they would most likely not be attending the 2023 WJC being held in Halifax and Moncton.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy