Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBartow, FL
Lakeland decides to move forward with an innovative 'road diet' along Florida Street.EddyEvonAnonymousLakeland, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000
Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
The Weekly Challenger
David Thompson joins Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch has officially named David Thompson as director of government affairs. Thompson most recently worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown and previously served as a legislative staffer for Florida Congressman Charlie Crist, managing a broad portfolio that included education, housing, healthcare, and nutrition policy. He also spent substantive time working on issues of racial justice and equity.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Holiday flight path: See what pilot drew in skies over Lakeland
A retiring Navy officer and flight instructor in Lakeland used a night flight to draw a Christmas Tree across Florida.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Holiday itinerary for Lakeland, FL
A holiday guide to must-see attractions, restaurants, and activities for out-of-town guests in Lakeland, Florida.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
South Florida Ave will remain three lanes following 'road diet’ test.
Lakeland officials are requesting that FDOT permanently make South Florida Avenue a three-lane road.
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Pilot’s flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you’re retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That’s the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0