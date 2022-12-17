ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000

Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
David Thompson joins Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch has officially named David Thompson as director of government affairs. Thompson most recently worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown and previously served as a legislative staffer for Florida Congressman Charlie Crist, managing a broad portfolio that included education, housing, healthcare, and nutrition policy. He also spent substantive time working on issues of racial justice and equity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland, FL
