Hair Bear
4d ago
Y'all be careful out there there's some crazy people in this world and most off them can't drive y'all keep praying and Merry Christmas
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
cn2.com
Sober/Slammer Campaign Begins – “Drunk driving is totally avoidable,” Sheriff Barry Faile
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Drive Sober, or get Pulled Over/Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s Campaign kicked off this past weekend and will continue until January 1. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says this initiative is reminding, and educating, motorist of the dangers...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
WLOS.com
'Thank you:' Inmates at South Carolina prison stop assault of guard
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of inmates at a South Carolina prison are receiving praise after officials say they helped stop what could have been a deadly assault of a guard. According to the SC Department of Corrections, on Monday evening, an inmate in a housing unit at...
SCDPS cracking down on impaired driving with Sober or Slammer holiday campaign
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – As the holidays are predicted to bring heavy traffic on the roadways, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is doing its part to make sure everyone travels safely. The SCDPS, along with state transport police officers and local law enforcement agencies, state they will be cracking down on impaired […]
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
wach.com
SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
yourislandnews.com
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
WSAV-TV
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
WLOS.com
Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
carolinapanorama.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Carolina using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
WLOS.com
Upstate SC authorities need help locating missing 16-year-old girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl. The Greenville Police Department says 16-year-old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS on Dec. 15. She was last seen walking away from the facility down...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
WLOS.com
State of Emergency signed before bitter cold hits North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, ahead of an arctic air mass that will bring bitterly cold temperatures to North Carolina this weekend and possible icy conditions in the mountains. The state's emergency operations plan waives transportation regulations to...
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
1 arrested on multiple charges after pursuit in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody after a brief pursuit at Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Drive on December 17. Tommie Lee Gill Jr., 27 was in a vehicle with an unknown male when they stopped in the road where Gill’s […]
Why SC has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country
According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina's labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record low unemployment.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
