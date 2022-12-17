ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Hair Bear
4d ago

Y’all be careful out there there’s some crazy people in this world and most off them can’t drive y’all keep praying and Merry Christmas

live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
yourislandnews.com

Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Missing: SC police searching for 15-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. The Greenville Police Department says at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, 15-year-old Jayden Wooten left his home and has not been heard from since. Police say...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Upstate SC authorities need help locating missing 16-year-old girl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Officials in Upstate South Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl. The Greenville Police Department says 16-year-old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS on Dec. 15. She was last seen walking away from the facility down...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

State of Emergency signed before bitter cold hits North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, ahead of an arctic air mass that will bring bitterly cold temperatures to North Carolina this weekend and possible icy conditions in the mountains. The state's emergency operations plan waives transportation regulations to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

1 arrested on multiple charges after pursuit in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody after a brief pursuit at Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Drive on December 17. Tommie Lee Gill Jr., 27 was in a vehicle with an unknown male when they stopped in the road where Gill’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, SC

