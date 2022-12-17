ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Ravens WRs take another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury, and the team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. No cause of death was given. His death comes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBAL Radio

13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
DALLAS, PA
WBAL Radio

Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters. The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance. On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy's starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBAL Radio

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy