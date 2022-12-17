Read full article on original website
Tina Goff
4d ago
Come on Ohio it IS Dec... it IS Ohio... it IS just beginning to spit snow we have 2 mths yet coming don't pretend it's the apocalypse yet geeze
Mr. Burns
4d ago
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow, 🎶 🎄 A white Christmas would be nice. Slow down drive safe be careful. it's just snow people.
Linda Harding
4d ago
This didn't just say snow for Ohio. Read the whole article. They are predicting BLIZZARD conditions. Please prepare yourselves and don't take this lightly. Make sure you have water, put blankets and kitty litter in your vehicle and also dry food such as granola bars and have water in case you get stranded somewhere. A snow shovel is also wise.
What to expect from a major winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and continuing on Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and windblown snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
WLKY.com
Accumulating snow, subzero temps move into Louisville soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tranquil weather will allow you to get in some last-minute holiday shopping, but heading into the Christmas weekend, a blast of arctic air will cause tumbling temperatures, snow and dangerous wind chills. A winter storm warning has been issued for our northern counties with a winter...
14news.com
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
Winter Storm Warnings across Northeast Ohio ahead of high-impact winter storm
Winter Storm Warnings have officially been announced ahead of a high-impact winter storm that is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow in excess of 4 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
WTOL-TV
Who determines Ohio snow emergency levels? Here's what we know about Friday's forecast winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday and Saturday's forecasts expected to bring powerful winds, bitterly cold temperatures and snow accumulations, hazardous road conditions can make holiday travel dangerous. While the WTOL 11 Weather Team does not anticipate this weekend's winter storm to be remembered for heavy snowfall, understanding Ohio's three...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are on the way. The next couple of days could also be harsh on utility companies. Joe Arnold with the Kentucky Electric Cooperative says the best way for their co-ops to stay ready is for their members to stay ready. Throughout...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service
246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.
hometownstations.com
ODOT preparing for winter storm
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) - A winter storm is looming, looking to disrupt travel for the Christmas holiday. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews in District 1 and District 2, which includes 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, are preparing by...
WTVQ
Powerful winter storm to bring frigid temperatures to central and eastern Kentucky for Christmas weekend
Quiet weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday but all eyes are on the end of the week. A powerful winter storm will be making a cross country trek in the days leading up to Christmas. Our local impacts begin on Thursday with rain and end with bitter cold temperatures that will linger through Christmas Day.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Christmas Storm 2022: What to prepare for, and what we don't know yet
A high-impact winter storm will likely affect Northern Ohio beginning early Thursday morning and linger into early Christmas Day.
wkdzradio.com
Road Pre-Treating Has Begun Ahead of Winter Storm
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have begun pre-treating activities along highways on Tuesday, anticipating an accumulating snowfall arriving sometime Thursday. The National Weather Service has predicted one to three inches of snow with extreme cold and high winds Thursday and Friday that are expected to create near-blizzard conditions and lows near zero.
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
Closings and cancellations due to winter storm
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.
