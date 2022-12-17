ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tina Goff
4d ago

Come on Ohio it IS Dec... it IS Ohio... it IS just beginning to spit snow we have 2 mths yet coming don't pretend it's the apocalypse yet geeze

Mr. Burns
4d ago

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow, 🎶 🎄 A white Christmas would be nice. Slow down drive safe be careful. it's just snow people.

Linda Harding
4d ago

This didn't just say snow for Ohio. Read the whole article. They are predicting BLIZZARD conditions. Please prepare yourselves and don't take this lightly. Make sure you have water, put blankets and kitty litter in your vehicle and also dry food such as granola bars and have water in case you get stranded somewhere. A snow shovel is also wise.

NBC4 Columbus

What to expect from a major winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and continuing on Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and windblown snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

Accumulating snow, subzero temps move into Louisville soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tranquil weather will allow you to get in some last-minute holiday shopping, but heading into the Christmas weekend, a blast of arctic air will cause tumbling temperatures, snow and dangerous wind chills. A winter storm warning has been issued for our northern counties with a winter...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service

246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
hometownstations.com

ODOT preparing for winter storm

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) - A winter storm is looming, looking to disrupt travel for the Christmas holiday. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews in District 1 and District 2, which includes 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, are preparing by...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA
WISH-TV

Power outages possible during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Road Pre-Treating Has Begun Ahead of Winter Storm

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have begun pre-treating activities along highways on Tuesday, anticipating an accumulating snowfall arriving sometime Thursday. The National Weather Service has predicted one to three inches of snow with extreme cold and high winds Thursday and Friday that are expected to create near-blizzard conditions and lows near zero.
KENTUCKY STATE

