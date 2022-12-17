Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts activities for families during school break
With kids out of school for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, many families will be looking to finish their holiday season with some fun. Here’s a roundup of some of the many family-friendly events happening around central and western Massachusetts. Worcester County. Old Sturbridge Village –...
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Winchester reno borrows the best from popular styles
The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features shiplap, exposed beams, dark window trim, custom cabinetry, barn doors, and a beautiful entrance. When the goal is to transform a dowdy late 19th-century home into “a gem on the street,” it’s very, very helpful to have connections in the trades. Meaghan Merullo and her husband, Brendon Kerrigan, had that goal, and they turned to her father, Peter Merullo of Semper and Diving Marine, for his coterie of craftsmen to achieve it.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
New Year’s Eve events in Boston
Five of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in Boston this year. Plus, our recommendations for those who want to ring in the new year from home.
Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned. And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
scituation.net
Check Out the New Showcase Theater in Hanover
The closing of Scituate’s movie theater left a gaping hole in our community. Moviegoers had the choice to drive to the Hingham Shipyard or to Braintree–both locations being too far to bother most of the time. On top of paying for tickets and snacks, your bank account will take another blow just by the gas it takes to get there.
lobbyobserver.org
Winter Spirit Week at WHS
This week, Westborough High School students are getting ready for winter break with many of them gladly welcoming the much-needed vacation. During this final week of school before 2023, Student Council is holding Winter Spirit Week. The themes for each day are as follows:. 12/19 – Monday: Ranger Gear.
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Dorchester Reporter
Mattapan teen’s documentary takes first at Scout Film Fest
Mattapan’s Moses Sibley at the red-carpet event for the Scout Film Festival this fall. ‘Mattapan The Documentary’drew plenty of acclaim in the community for its professional and thorough portrayal of the neighborhood. Now, the production – led by Mattapan teen Moses Sibley – won first place in its category at the Scout Film Festival.
Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
nbcboston.com
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
Question Everything: Has the pandemic changed the way we tip?
BOSTON -- It's 2 p.m. on a Tuesday. The bar at the Corner Tavern in the Back Bay is busy because the World Cup is on. "Usually a Tuesday day is a lot slower than this," said Victoria Bishop.Bishop has worked here for seven years. She's getting tipped more now than ever. "I would say over a whole shift 20%, sometimes 25%, on a really good night, 30%," Bishop told WBZ-TV's David Wade. When COVID hit, bars were shuttered. Servers were out of work. But when they came back, customers opened their wallets in support, according to Corner Tavern Doug Bacon...
nbcboston.com
18 Dogs Rescued From Unsanitary Malden Home
A dog owner is facing charges after 18 dogs living in "unsanitary" conditions were removed from a Massachusetts home, according to the Animal Rescue League. Authorities removed the dogs from a home in Malden last Friday. Some of the dogs were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. According to the Animal Rescue League, nine of the dogs look starved, and a majority were undergroomed.
whdh.com
Major winter storm coming to the US as holiday travelers head to Logan Airport
BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is coming to the United States just days before Christmas weekend. The Midwest is expected to be slammed by snow on Thursday and the Northeast could see a lot of wind and rain on Friday. With now and ice comes cancellations and delays,...
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
