ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elmoreautauganews.com

Selma Native Ben Brooks to Perform at Charity Event Friday for Blackbelt Benefit Group

I’m a singer/songwriter out of Nashville but, I grew up in Selma and started playing music in the surrounding area. I am playing a charity event in Selma on Friday for the Blackbelt Benefit Group. I’m trying to raise awareness for the event and would love it if you could help. I know it’s super late notice but, anything you could do would be great. I attached a press release and included it below for convenience. Thank you very much and Merry Christmas!
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

International Paper’s Prattville Mill Awards $63,000 in IP Foundation Grants to Community Organizations

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – International Paper’s Prattville Mill recently awarded $63,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 12 local organizations, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. “We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts...
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Brian Lee of Prattville named to Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, IN (12/21/2022)– Brian Lee of Prattville, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term. Lee is majoring in Accounting. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Commission Hosts Annual Legislative Delegation Meeting

Recently, our local delegation of state legislators met with Elmore County Commissioners and staff about the commission’s focus for 2023. A few topics discussed were ongoing quality of life projects, broadband expansion, and several other legislative efforts. Senator Chambliss, Senator Barfoot, Representative Starnes and Representative Stubbs were able to...
elmoreautauganews.com

Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested

Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
MILLBROOK, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy