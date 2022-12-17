Read full article on original website
Millbrook Middle students gets a Big Surprise from Punishers LEMC and Police Department for Christmas
Recently some very special students from Millbrook Middle School received surprise Christmas presents from the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter and members of the Millbrook Police Department. Along with photos of the delivery, the Facebook Page for the Punishers said, “We delivered an early Christmas surprise to Ms. Perry and...
Selma Native Ben Brooks to Perform at Charity Event Friday for Blackbelt Benefit Group
I’m a singer/songwriter out of Nashville but, I grew up in Selma and started playing music in the surrounding area. I am playing a charity event in Selma on Friday for the Blackbelt Benefit Group. I’m trying to raise awareness for the event and would love it if you could help. I know it’s super late notice but, anything you could do would be great. I attached a press release and included it below for convenience. Thank you very much and Merry Christmas!
International Paper’s Prattville Mill Awards $63,000 in IP Foundation Grants to Community Organizations
PRATTVILLE, Ala. – International Paper’s Prattville Mill recently awarded $63,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 12 local organizations, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. “We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts...
Elmore County Opens Warming Stations with coming Severe Cold Temperatures; Please Share
To our readers, please help us share this very important information!. With extremely low temperatures forecasted throughout Friday and Saturday, the Elmore County EMA has coordinated three Safer Places to be opened as warming stations. The three locations and associated times scheduled to be opened are:. Elmore County Administrative Complex...
Punishers LEMC Donates Nintendo Switch to One Place Family Justice Center of Montgomery
From Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter of Elmore County. On December 13, the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter donated a Nintendo Switch to the One Place- Family Justice Center of Montgomery. ONE PLACE is a safe place for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, child and elder abuse to...
Brian Lee of Prattville named to Trine University President’s List
ANGOLA, IN (12/21/2022)– Brian Lee of Prattville, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term. Lee is majoring in Accounting. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Elmore County Commission Hosts Annual Legislative Delegation Meeting
Recently, our local delegation of state legislators met with Elmore County Commissioners and staff about the commission’s focus for 2023. A few topics discussed were ongoing quality of life projects, broadband expansion, and several other legislative efforts. Senator Chambliss, Senator Barfoot, Representative Starnes and Representative Stubbs were able to...
Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested
Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
ECSO: Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges; Bond $1.5 Million for Each
Four people from Tuscaloosa are in custody at the Elmore County Jail facing multiple charges after allegedly planning to smuggle drugs, weapons and cell phone into a prison property Dec. 18. The four people in custody have been identified as two females, Teaira Robbins, 29, and Ashanti Huguley, 20. The...
