I’m a singer/songwriter out of Nashville but, I grew up in Selma and started playing music in the surrounding area. I am playing a charity event in Selma on Friday for the Blackbelt Benefit Group. I’m trying to raise awareness for the event and would love it if you could help. I know it’s super late notice but, anything you could do would be great. I attached a press release and included it below for convenience. Thank you very much and Merry Christmas!

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO