Linda McWilliams
3d ago
FL better get ready to take on a whole bunch of babies since FL wants to take away women's rights to their own bodies. Alcoholics, drug addicts, homeless poor, mentally ill and teens , don't make good mother's , they are incapable of caring for themselves much less another. Those babies will end up in the hands of FL to pay for. You might be able to force one to carry full term but you can't force them to care for those babies . So FL better find even more foster homes then what they think. Some women are just not meant to be mothers and no one can make them be
Reply(6)
3
mynews13.com
Parent points to safety issues after 3 students hit while walking to Davenport High School
DAVENPORT, Fla. — At the newly opened Davenport High School in Polk County there has already been three incidents involving kids getting hit by cars on their way to school. Many parents are concerned with the trend, including a mother of four, Natalie Garcia. "The biggest issue is accidents...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents start petitions against proposed new school boundaries
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a week after the Hillsborough County school district unveiled a first look at proposed boundary changes, parents are making their voices heard. Parents have started multiple petitions against the redistricting plan, citing concerns over the school choices, emotional impact on children and property value. "Our biggest...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
wfla.com
Home Remedies That Work
Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
Watch: Dog rescued from highway overpass ledge in Florida
Animal control officers in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found trapped on a narrow ledge at the side of a highway overpass.
Missing Hillsborough teen with autism found safe, deputies say
Authorities have located a teenager who went missing in Riverview on Sunday.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
What Happened To Brian Klecha? Disney Employee Last Seen In Polk County, Florida, 2017
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and need your help. Brian Klecha was 35 years old at the time he went missing, according to investigators.
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
Hillsborough Deputies Searching For Missing Autistic Teen Last Seen In Riverview
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic teen. 18-year-old Javon Phillip was last seen on foot running north out of the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview around 7:30 last night.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Crooks steal Tampa nonprofit’s scholarship money for minority students
Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa, a nonprofit that helps minority youth, was targeted by criminals who schemed their way into the group's bank account and stole more than $23,000 in scholarship money.
fox13news.com
Psychic accused of defrauding young wife out of rich husband's money may have had family help, lawyer says
TAMPA, Fla. - A young bride and a self-proclaimed psychic have been accused of conning $1 million from the bride’s 78-year-old husband back in 2017. The bride, Lin Halfon, was being told by her psychic, Jaycee Wasso, that horrible things would happen to her if she did not get large amounts of money from her husband, Richard Rappaport. Halfon would take checks from Rappaport’s account and cash them in Tampa and New Jersey, and then hand over the money to Wasso.
wfla.com
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
police1.com
America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career
Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
