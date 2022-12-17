ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

FL better get ready to take on a whole bunch of babies since FL wants to take away women's rights to their own bodies. Alcoholics, drug addicts, homeless poor, mentally ill and teens , don't make good mother's , they are incapable of caring for themselves much less another. Those babies will end up in the hands of FL to pay for. You might be able to force one to carry full term but you can't force them to care for those babies . So FL better find even more foster homes then what they think. Some women are just not meant to be mothers and no one can make them be

Home Remedies That Work

Dr. Lana Garner and Dr. Leah Teekell-Taylor of Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! appear on Bloom with host, Gayle Guyardo, to discuss home remedies that work. Docs Outside the Box! & Kids Outside the Box! is located at 8950 9th St N St Petersburg, Florida 33702. Call Now (727) 498-8898 or visit their website: www.docsoutsidethebox.us.
Psychic accused of defrauding young wife out of rich husband's money may have had family help, lawyer says

TAMPA, Fla. - A young bride and a self-proclaimed psychic have been accused of conning $1 million from the bride’s 78-year-old husband back in 2017. The bride, Lin Halfon, was being told by her psychic, Jaycee Wasso, that horrible things would happen to her if she did not get large amounts of money from her husband, Richard Rappaport. Halfon would take checks from Rappaport’s account and cash them in Tampa and New Jersey, and then hand over the money to Wasso.
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need

Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
