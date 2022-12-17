Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
newjerseylocalnews.com
As Covid-19 Cases, the N.J. School System Reinstates the Mask Requirement
Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
N.J. standardized test scores are here. See how your district did in spring 2022.
New Jersey student proficiency rates fell to 2015 levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, but education officials and advocates said the state’s recently released test scores could help guide future efforts to address those losses. The long-awaited scores, released Friday, show that 51.1% of students in the state’s more than...
Internet for All in New Jersey
New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all.Photo byMorristown Minute. More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program
SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system
Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
Hire the best teachers. No matter where they live | Editorial
Kids are falling far behind in school because of covid, and desperately need good teachers to catch up. But across the state, districts are struggling to fill vacancies. Here’s one easy way to help fix the problem: End New Jersey’s residency law that bars districts from hiring candidates who live in neighboring states.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Education advocates to Gov. Murphy: Update N.J. Board of Education
All 13 members of the New Jersey Board of Education will be sitting in expired seats by the end of the school year unless the state Legislature approves three new members Gov. Phil Murphy nominated in September. Board watchers are concerned that some current board members —10 appointed by former...
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
The Aftereffects of a Criminal Conviction in New Jersey
Criminal Convictions Have Lasting Impacts on Your Life. A criminal conviction on your record has a long-lasting effect on a person’s life. The immediate consequences are clear. People may have to obtain counsel to help them navigate criminal proceedings. They may have to prepare for trial or plead. This may result in a conviction, jail time, and fines. Once that criminal process is over, the sentence is served, and fines paid, the conviction still affects a person’s life. Below we discuss some ramifications of a conviction in New Jersey.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Pair of smaller South Jersey hospitals merge with larger health care systems
Two small hospitals in South Jersey have announced plans to merge with larger health care networks, remaining open for the foreseeable future.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Republicans Fail to Stop a New Jersey Bill that Would Limit Where Concealed Carry Is Allowed
There is a new, contentious bill making its way through the New Jersey legislature that would place numerous restrictions on concealed carry. Monday, the state Senate granted the law its final approval. New Jersey’s Democratic state senator, Nick Sacco, and all of the state’s Republicans voted against the bill.
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paid NJ apprenticeship launches at Fortune 500 company
No bachelor's degree required. In fact, it's not allowed. Looking to address a growing skills gap and offer young adults a viable alternative to the typical college path, an apprenticeship initiative is underway in New Jersey for aspiring engineers in the area. The apprentices, 33 in total right now, are...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Legislators in New Jersey Approve Concealed-Carry Legislation Following a Court
On Monday, lawmakers in New Jersey gave final approval to a bill that would reform the state’s weapon carry permit process in the wake of the summer’s landmark Supreme Court decision expanding Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In what is expected to be the final legislative session of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Employers in New Jersey Would Have to Pay Out More Severance Pay Under a New Law.
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but in hard times, like when the government has to close because of possible health emergencies in the future, it will be even harder and costlier to close a failing business. According to a bill sponsored by Senator...
Comments / 0