As Covid-19 Cases, the N.J. School System Reinstates the Mask Requirement
Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.
During an Arrest in South Jersey, Police Found 10,000 Fentanyl Pills, Said the Prosecutor.
An investigation that was conducted jointly by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, the United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department resulted in the seizure of 10,000 fentanyl pills on December 19, 2017. : California...
Employers in New Jersey Would Have to Pay Out More Severance Pay Under a New Law.
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but in hard times, like when the government has to close because of possible health emergencies in the future, it will be even harder and costlier to close a failing business. According to a bill sponsored by Senator...
Legislators in New Jersey Approve Concealed-Carry Legislation Following a Court
On Monday, lawmakers in New Jersey gave final approval to a bill that would reform the state’s weapon carry permit process in the wake of the summer’s landmark Supreme Court decision expanding Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In what is expected to be the final legislative session of...
Republicans Fail to Stop a New Jersey Bill that Would Limit Where Concealed Carry Is Allowed
There is a new, contentious bill making its way through the New Jersey legislature that would place numerous restrictions on concealed carry. Monday, the state Senate granted the law its final approval. New Jersey’s Democratic state senator, Nick Sacco, and all of the state’s Republicans voted against the bill.
After a Court Ruling, New Jersey Lawmakers Pass a Law Letting People Carry Guns.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Monday, New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that changes the rules for getting a gun carry permit after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer expanded gun rights. The bill was passed by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, during what...
Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate
On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
WLTX.com
Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people
WASHINGTON — Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on...
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
One of the Best Places to Get a Hot Dog in New Jersey Has Been Open for Almost 100 Years.
This place makes hotdogs look like a work of art, and it’s easy to see why people go out of their way to eat at this famous restaurant that’s been around since 1932. When I think of hot dogs, I usually think of either a pot of boiling water with a pack of ballpark franks in it or dogs that have been cooked too long on a charcoal grill.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Forecasters Predict Rain Rather than Snow in The Days Leading up To Christmas
Things like travelling simpler, but it won’t be great for anyone looking for a white Christmas. Late in the week, meteorologists projected that a Nor’easter would build off the southeast coast, bringing snow to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other regions of the northeastern United States. Blizzard-like conditions...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
More people dying of sepsis, other common causes at Pa. hospitals, report card says
More people are dying while being treated for common ailments — including bloodstream infections, diabetes and abnormal heartbeats — at Pennsylvania hospitals than five years ago, according to a new annual report. The biggest increase involved blood infections, officially known as sepsis, with the mortality rate increasing by...
Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans
New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts of Wind and Heavy Rain Might Make Vacation Travel Dangerous This Week
The Storm Watch Team at News 12 New Jersey is keeping tabs on a storm system that could affect Christmas travel with its heavy rain and high winds. Dave Curren, the meteorologist for the Storm Watch Team, says the storm is likely to hit on Friday and linger through Saturday.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
