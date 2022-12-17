ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

newjerseylocalnews.com

As Covid-19 Cases, the N.J. School System Reinstates the Mask Requirement

Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate

On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WLTX.com

Oysters recalled after norovirus outbreak sickens at least 211 people

WASHINGTON — Over 200 people have been sickened by a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, causing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue a recall and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open an investigation into the mollusks. The CDC on...
TEXAS STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Forecasters Predict Rain Rather than Snow in The Days Leading up To Christmas

Things like travelling simpler, but it won’t be great for anyone looking for a white Christmas. Late in the week, meteorologists projected that a Nor’easter would build off the southeast coast, bringing snow to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other regions of the northeastern United States. Blizzard-like conditions...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans

New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
NEW JERSEY STATE

