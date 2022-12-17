Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

Arsenal 's final friendly match before the Premier League resumes later this month ended in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

In his first appearance since the 2022 World Cup, midfielder Granit Xhaka unwittingly got the scoring going with an own goal in first-half stoppage time as he headed a cross into the back of his own net.

With Arsenal unable to provide a response, the Serie A giants then confirmed their victory with another stoppage-time goal, this time at the end of the second half, courtesy of a strike from England Under-20 winger Samuel Iling-Junior that deflected in off Rob Holding .

Xhaka was joined in Arsenal's starting lineup by England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale , also making his first outing since the World Cup, as the only two changes form the lineup that began Tuesday's 2-1 win over AC Milan in Dubai.

There was also a place on the bench for United States goalkeeper Matt Turner .

In another potential injury concern for coach Mikel Arteta, winger Reiss Nelson limped off and had to be replaced midway through the first half. Arteta will already be without starting forward Gabriel Jesus , who suffered a knee injury during the World Cup with Brazil that is set to sideline him for around three months .

"We don't know the extent of the injury," Arteta said afterward.

"The fact he had to leave the pitch immediately is not good news, especially someone like Reiss, who is really powerful and fast. Let's see what happens. We know what we have to do and that hasn't changed the plans."

Juventus, whose Serie A campaign doesn't resume until Jan. 4, were without several players that have featured at the World Cup but were able to start with Italy internationals Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean .

Arsenal will host West Ham on Dec. 26 with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.