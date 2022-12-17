Read full article on original website
The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends
Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
CS:GO fans get more critical matches in new ESL Pro League with extra underdog teams
Get ready for some major updates to the competition. ESL is introducing some major changes to the ESL Pro League starting with season 17, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023. The organizer is expanding the number of teams in the group stage from 24 to 32. In season...
Most disappointing League of Legends roster moves of 2023
For any professional League of Legends organization, the goal remains the same: win their respective league and perform well at international tournaments. As a result, these teams make major changes in the offseason to increase their chances of success for the next year. Some teams strike gold during free agency,...
XSET exits Siege but reloads with Rocket League and more ‘new esports teams’ in 2023
XSET is officially stepping back from Rainbow Six Siege as a whole, the organization announced today. But the org is in the midst of preparing for 2023 with potentially a new Rocket League team, its freshly signed Apex Legends roster, and three “new esports teams.”. The organization will officially...
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow
Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
Yuumi player does the unthinkable and scores a penta in League
Some League of Legends champions aren’t meant to secure kills, especially Yuumi. The Magical Cat’s kit resolves around attaching yourself to an ally and empowering them, which should claim you assists as best. But one Yuumi player called WetPasta5 on League’s subreddit showcased the impossible—scoring a penta kill with the cat.
Danish mid laner Caps floats idea of a League ‘World Cup,’ teases which national team he’d most want to play
Not even 24 hours after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, League of Legends fans are back to theorizing what a professional League World Cup would look like. And earlier today, G2 Esports mid laner Caps spoke about the possibility of an international League tournament where nations would field their own teams.
Beating the odds: All the most unexpected performances and results from the 2022 CS:GO season
While CS:GO might be chock-full of talented players and machine-like team cohesion which separates the best of the best from the lower-caliber squads, there has always been room for upsets. The tournament scene gives fans more than they could ever dream of, with events happening throughout the year almost weekly.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
The Chiefs ring in the summer season with Macca’s Gaming Summer Party
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. This past weekend, Australia’s number one League of Legends team The Chiefs celebrated the start of summer with their first ever Gaming Summer Party, thanks to Macca’s. Alongside the acclaimed hype man JackoGFreak, five lucky winners were welcomed into The Chiefs’ esports clubhouse for a full day of parties, gaming, and antics.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Overwatch League to lower player age minimum for 2023 in hopes for more “accessible” competition
The possible start date of the 2023 Overwatch League season might still be up in the air after a series of delays related to world events and demolished partnerships, but the powers that be are still trying to make improvements for the sake of competition. Days before the free agency...
5 top pros permanently banned from Dota 2 esports
The Aegis of Champions isn't on good terms with these players. Dota 2’s competitive scene is governed by organizers and Valve to make sure everything runs smoothly and according to the rulebook. Despite all their best efforts though, there have been players trying to break the system, and those who got caught were banished from the lands of competitive Dota 2.
VALORANT Americas Players Association formally established with former TSM coach as lead
The players association for Americas VALORANT professionals has been introduced after months of behind-the-scenes activity with developer Riot Games. The association was announced today with former TSM coach turned player agent Taylor “tailored” Broomall at the helm of the project. The players association aims to protect the pros involved in VALORANT while establishing a healthy relationship with Riot to further improve the esport and the job security of the players.
Lulu’s Pix can now take a bullet for Viego thanks to this League bug
Viego bugs are becoming increasingly common in League of Legends, and players have just found another one. A content creator named Hextech Lab showcased a bug on their YouTube channel on Dec. 18. Once Viego seizes control of the Lulu’s spirit, his Pix becomes targetable to enemy champions. As well as that, another Lulu from his team can give his Pix a Pix of its own.
Next reported Apex character abilities leak—and some players think he’s already broken
Another day, another leak from Apex Legends, and this one is a doozy. While Ballistic, the character that reportedly stemmed from the “Caliber” legend that was part of the huge leak prior to season 13, has already been spotted in the accounts of popular leakers and insiders, his full ability list appears to have now been leaked to the public.
IWillDominate leaves Cloud9 after two years with League org and apparently Twitch is to blame
A little more than two years after esports giants Cloud9 signed League of Legends pro Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera as a streamer and content creator, his tenure has ended. The organization confirmed his departure on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “What an amazing two years it has been,” Cloud9 wrote on...
Dignitas finally confirms veteran-heavy LCS roster for 2023
There are no secrets in the modern-day League of Legends esports offseason roster move universe, often relegating official roster announcements by teams to a ceremonial role. Dignitas finally introduced its 2023 roster today, the last LCS team to do so. Former back-to-back LEC champion top laner Armut is joining a...
