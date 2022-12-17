Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBartow, FL
Lakeland decides to move forward with an innovative 'road diet' along Florida Street.EddyEvonAnonymousLakeland, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
17-year-old Pennsylvania fugitive with murder warrant arrested in Polk County
Polk County Sheriff’s Office jas arrested 17-year-old Henry Madera, Jr. of Mulberry who was wanted by the Reading City Police Department in Pennsylvania for 3rd Degree Murder and other felonies. On December 12, 2022, the Reading City Police Department contacted PCSO detectives asking for assistance in locating Madera. Earlier...
Pilot’s flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you’re retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That’s the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
43-year-old Lakeland man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash
A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person lying on the east shoulder of U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive, Judd said. Preliminary findings led investigators to believe the man was struck sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday as he walked north along the edge of the northbound lane, according to Judd.
Child welfare agency struggles to find foster homes for children in Polk County
Heartland for Children is struggling to find foster homes for kids in Polk County. More than 1,500 children in the child welfare system who have experienced abuse/neglect will be receiving gifts through Heartland for Children’s annual Rudolph Round-Up Holiday Toy Drive . “I hear so many stories of our...
Lakeland Mom creates toy drive for hospitalized children
A Lakeland woman thought of a way to bring holiday cheer to children who won’t be able to gather around the Christmas tree in their living rooms during the holidays. Kate Haygood created the Kate’s Story Foundation to help bring some holiday joy to kids in the hospital.
Lakeland home goes up in flames killing 2 dogs
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was reported hurt. Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The...
Join the “Here’s to Your Health Hike” on New Year’s Day
Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey will host his annual “Here’s to Your Health Hike” at the Circle B Bar Reserve on New Year’s Day. The two-mile hike starts at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Circle B Bar Reserve’s Nature Discovery Center. Hikers will walk about two miles along the Alligator Alley loop.
Polk County gas station employee accused of stealing nearly $1k worth of scratch-off tickets
A gas station employee was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 worth of lottery tickets from a RaceTrac store in Davenport. Ruddy Montan Ventura, 22, was reportedly seen on store cameras pocketing scratch-off tickets from the RaceTrac on 43250 U.S. Highway 27, multiple times between Nov. 1 and Nov. 17.
Off-duty cop caught urinating in ice machine in Florida
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest report says an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar, located in the 6200...
City of Lakeland Firefighters will be the first to train on a $9 Million Aircraft Simulator
The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting simulator allows firefighters to train for aircraft fires in a controlled setting. The Lakeland Fire Department was the first department to perform live-fire training at the newly constructed, $9 million Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting simulator at the Charlotte County Fire & EMS Training Center.
Over two dozen faith leaders stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community
On the evening of Saturday, December 3rd, a group of twelve Neo-Nazis harassed an LGBTQ+ fundraising event being held at a venue called ART/ifact on Massachusetts Avenue in Lakeland. The individuals, mostly wearing masks, were reported to have been shouting “Heil Hitler!” and using slanderous lies directed at those attending a “Celebration of the Arts.” In addition to the verbal harassment, the Neo-Nazis brandished a Nazi flag, a “Christian” flag, and a sign equating the Star of David with the Communist “hammer and sickle.” This sickening display of hateful ideology parading as protest has provoked widespread anger and sadness.
Tampa Bay Downs Photos
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Meet Thumbelina
Says Thumbelina. This cutie is a muted grey Polydactyl tabby with six toes on her front paws. . The precious baby was rescued from a drainage ditch recently and brought to us during one of our PetSmart events. She is quite spunky and sweet. with a little touch of spicy.
Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023
Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
The Great Purpling of Lakeland
Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
US Navy Blue Angels at Lakeland Linder International Airport Dec 7, 2022
Advance members of the United States Navy Blue Angels flew into Lakeland to meet with SUN ‘n FUN officials and begin preparations for their performances during the 49th Annual SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, March 28 to April 2, 2023. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman, Blue Angel #7, and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught, Blue Angel #8, talked about what’s in store for the 2023 Airshow Season, plans for SUN ‘n FUN 2023, and share in their mission to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country.
Ugly Sweater Party And Market
There will be an Ugly Sweater Last Market Before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Emporium Lakeland, Union Hall, 1023 S Florida Ave. There will be local artists, makers, bakers, small businesses, food, and live music.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas
Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will take place on select nights Dec. 9 to 18 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, 2837 S Frontage Road, Plant City. This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, two new Christmas escape games, and laser tag with all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops as well as new Christmas swag and concessions.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0