ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

43-year-old Lakeland man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash

A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person lying on the east shoulder of U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive, Judd said. Preliminary findings led investigators to believe the man was struck sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday as he walked north along the edge of the northbound lane, according to Judd.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland home goes up in flames killing 2 dogs

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was reported hurt. Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Over two dozen faith leaders stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community

On the evening of Saturday, December 3rd, a group of twelve Neo-Nazis harassed an LGBTQ+ fundraising event being held at a venue called ART/ifact on Massachusetts Avenue in Lakeland. The individuals, mostly wearing masks, were reported to have been shouting “Heil Hitler!” and using slanderous lies directed at those attending a “Celebration of the Arts.” In addition to the verbal harassment, the Neo-Nazis brandished a Nazi flag, a “Christian” flag, and a sign equating the Star of David with the Communist “hammer and sickle.” This sickening display of hateful ideology parading as protest has provoked widespread anger and sadness.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Meet Thumbelina

Says Thumbelina. This cutie is a muted grey Polydactyl tabby with six toes on her front paws. . The precious baby was rescued from a drainage ditch recently and brought to us during one of our PetSmart events. She is quite spunky and sweet. with a little touch of spicy.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Circle B Bar Reserve Closed on January 12, 2023

Polk County will close Circle B Bar Reserve to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, until 5 p.m. The Environmental Lands program will be hosting the annual Water, Wings, and Wild Things Kids Festival for more than 2,400 second-grade students from Polk County Schools. Youth will be learning about careers in science, life cycles, using scientific tools, nature-based activities, and much more about our natural and water resources.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The Great Purpling of Lakeland

Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

US Navy Blue Angels at Lakeland Linder International Airport Dec 7, 2022

Advance members of the United States Navy Blue Angels flew into Lakeland to meet with SUN ‘n FUN officials and begin preparations for their performances during the 49th Annual SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, March 28 to April 2, 2023. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman, Blue Angel #7, and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught, Blue Angel #8, talked about what’s in store for the 2023 Airshow Season, plans for SUN ‘n FUN 2023, and share in their mission to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Ugly Sweater Party And Market

There will be an Ugly Sweater Last Market Before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Emporium Lakeland, Union Hall, 1023 S Florida Ave. There will be local artists, makers, bakers, small businesses, food, and live music.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas

Sir Henry’s Haunted Christmas will take place on select nights Dec. 9 to 18 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, 2837 S Frontage Road, Plant City. This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, two new Christmas escape games, and laser tag with all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops as well as new Christmas swag and concessions.
PLANT CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy