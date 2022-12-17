ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK Weather: Temperatures to jump to 14C on Monday after blizzard and snow

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32T4Tq_0jmFpKVQ00

Britain’s recent cold snap could end with a dramatic turn to unseasonably warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to jump by 15C or more across the UK on Monday after more than one week of severely cold and icy weather.

Forecasters said milder air coming in from the Atlantic will drift in, bringing daytime maximum temperatures of 11C to 14C – far above Britain’s December average of around 5C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPYx3_0jmFpKVQ00

Meanwhile, weather warnings for ice and snow are in place for the weekend as blizzards are expected to sweep across the north of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for parts of northern Scotland from 4pm on Saturday.

On Sunday there are a number of yellow warnings for snow , ice and rain around Britain, as well as an amber warning for ice which covers northeast and northwest England, East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber from 9am to 8pm.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a level three cold weather alert for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rABEK_0jmFpKVQ00

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Helen Caughey said: “The northerly airflow and cold conditions which have dominated our weather patterns over the last 10 days will start to lose ground to a push of mild air from the southwest on Sunday.

“As the mild air meets the cold air currently in situ over the UK there will be a transient spell of snow, potentially to low levels, especially in the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nb8s_0jmFpKVQ00

“Add to this the risk of rain falling on to frozen surfaces, and strong winds over upland areas of northern Britain, bringing blizzard conditions, and this could be a day to avoid travelling in some areas, although the snow should turn to rain later.

“There is also a brief risk of a period of freezing rain most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, which could result in some power interruptions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRWGB_0jmFpKVQ00

Ms Caughey said cold temperatures were likely to return next week but it was still too early to say whether there would be a white Christmas.

The latest forecast came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.

Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.

Disruption will continue for the rest of the month because of an overtime ban by RMT members at 14 train operators.

Electricity was restored to parts of the Shetland Islands on Saturday after icing on power lines caused an outage. As of 5.30pm, around 350 properties remained without power on the mainland.

On Tuesday, a temperature of minus 17.3C in Braemar in Scotland – the coldest temperature since 11 February 2021 – while other places around the country have recorded lows of minus 10C to minus 15C at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4MuR_0jmFpKVQ00

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said both daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to increase over the next couple of days.

Mr Petagna said it is not unheard of to get temperatures in the low teens at this time of year, but said the contrast of going from very cold to very mild in a day or two is quite unusual.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, advised that the rise in temperature could burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

NHS ‘close to overheating’ as unions reveal new strikes for January

The NHS is close “overheating completely” during one of its darkest-ever winters, health leaders warned as union leaders stepped up their pay dispute with Rishi Sunak’s government and announced more strikes for January.Unison revealed two more days of industrial action involving ambulance staff across England on 11 and 23 January, and warned of further strikes in spring if ministers refuse to negotiate on pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is also set to reveal January walk-out dates for nurses on Friday, as health leaders pleaded with the government to change its stance get round the table this Christmas.NHS leaders...
The Independent

Welsh NHS waiting lists record first fall since Covid-19 pandemic

The waiting list for planned treatments in the Welsh NHS has decreased for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.Data from October reveals there were 753,293 treatments waiting to be completed, which was a drop of 0.2% from September and the first decrease since April 2020.This was still the second highest number recorded and 62.6% higher than at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.The figures show more than 376,000 consultations were carried out in October in hospital and over 106,000 patient pathways were closed – an increase of 12.8%...
The Independent

Winter solstice celebrations at Ireland’s prehistoric Newgrange monument

Crowds gathered at the prehistoric Newgrange monument to witnesses the winter solstice and take part in a ceremony.The iconic structure in County Meath was built over 5,000 years ago during the Stone Age for the Neolithic people of Ireland.It was marvelously engineered to catch the sunlight during the winter solstice to dramatically illuminate the passage tomb’s chamber.This video shows people waiting their turn to witness the magical moment, as others played musical instruments outside.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Winter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streetsWinter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streetsBear fatally shot after escaping Florida enclosure and attacking zookeeper
The Independent

Drivers warned of ‘traffic nightmare’ during Christmas journeys amid road staff strikes

Motorists have been warned that their journey home for Christmas could spiral into a “nightmare” as traffic surges to pre-pandemic levels and road workers stage four days of strikes.Close to 17 million drivers are expected on the roads on each of the next two days, according to the AA, with others estimating that a third of regular train users will choose to travel by car instead in the face of wide-scale industrial action by rail workers.But drivers could face a higher-than-usual risk of “life-threatening” delays for assistance in the event of a motorway breakdown, as frontline National Highways staff also...
The Independent

Home Office ‘confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania’

More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK, according to reports.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today, MailOnline reported.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum...
The Independent

Ambulance trusts reduce alert level but warn NHS remains under extreme pressure

The public have been warned that the health service remains under extreme pressure in the run-up to Christmas, despite the highest level of alerts being stood down in some places.The majority of ambulance trusts in England were in so-called critical incident status this week, meaning they could not provide usual critical services and patients may face harm.Many trusts said they were already under huge pressure before strikes by ambulance workers began on Wednesday.Although the strike action has finished, our 999/111 services are still challenged. You can continue to help us by only calling 999 for life-threatening injuries/illnesses. Please use https://t.co/Q9820lk3SO,...
The Independent

Train strikes – live: Days of airport and road chaos loom as rail workers walk out

Millions of Britons travelling for Christmas face unprecedented travel disruption with strikes causing misery for rail and air passengers, and thousands more drivers taking to the roads.Motorists are being warned to prepare for long queues, as an estimated 16.9 million journeys will be made across the UK.The AA has warned that driving become a traffic nightmare – just as National Highways workers and control centre staff walk out for four days from today until Christmas Day.The motorists’ organisation has issued an amber traffic warning for Friday and Christmas Eve, and experts are urging drivers to set their Christmas travel...
The Independent

Ambulance workers announce fresh strikes in new year

Ambulance workers in Unison will stage two further strikes in January in the dispute over pay and staffing, the union announced.Members of the union in five ambulance services in England will walk out on 11 and 23 January. The strike will affect London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West and follows action by members of three ambulance unions on Wednesday.NHS ambulance staff belonging to three unions walked out on 21 December, with a second strike scheduled for 28 December, unless a last-minute agreement can be forged in pay negotiations.The strike by around 25,000 members of...
The Independent

Rail fares in England to rise up to 6% from March amid soaring inflation

Rail fares in England will increase by up almost 6% from March 5, capping a torrid period for passengers hit by ongoing strikes, cancellations and delays.The cap for regulated fares, such as season tickets on most commuter journeys, is much lower than current inflation figure on which annual rises are usually based.Transport secretary Mark Harper said the increase was “a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them.”"This is the biggest-ever government intervention in rail fares,” he said.“I'm capping the rise well below inflation to help reduce the impact on passengers....
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
318K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy