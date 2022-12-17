Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm
Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
Hawaii County’s new police chief talks next steps
From major on Oahu to chief on the Big Island -- that's what's ahead for Ben Moszkowicz who was chosen just this afternoon to take on the Hawaii Police Department. The police commission picked him from among four finalists. Gina Mangieri caught up with the chief-select right after the announcement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
bigislandgazette.com
Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’
Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
KITV.com
Man arrested for planting coconut trees at Wailoa River State Park
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- DLNR arrested a Hilo man Sunday for violations against Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), after he was observed planting coconut trees in a public park. Gene Tamashiro was arrested by DLNR DOCARE officers for planting around 165 keiki coconut palms at the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.
kauainownews.com
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i
Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
Adoption makes holidays even more special for these ‘ohana
The holidays are meant for 'ohana, but many keiki spend this season without a forever 'ohana to call their own.
WTVW
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
HONOLULU (KHON) – The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday. The plane, operated by Hawaii Life Flight, left Maui on Thursday to pick up a patient in Waimea on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m. during the roughly one-hour flight.
bigislandnow.com
It’s a Winter Wonderland on Big Island’s Maunakea; but roads are unsafe
This story was updated at 9:52 a.m. on Dec. 21. The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship is plowing the Maunakea Access Road today. The road to the summit is still closed. Officials say the road won’t open for another day or so. Follow road updates...
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
Volcano man killed in vehicle crash
Hawai'i Police Department said that they are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man from Volcano, Hawai'i who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Ikaika Street.
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Comments / 0