Hawaii County, HI

bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Proclaims State of Emergency Due to Storm

Hawaii County Mayor Roth has issued this Emergency Proclamation following the storm that hit the Big Island of Hawaii during the last 48 hours:. WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County; and.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii County’s new police chief talks next steps

From major on Oahu to chief on the Big Island -- that's what's ahead for Ben Moszkowicz who was chosen just this afternoon to take on the Hawaii Police Department. The police commission picked him from among four finalists. Gina Mangieri caught up with the chief-select right after the announcement.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’

Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Man arrested for planting coconut trees at Wailoa River State Park

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- DLNR arrested a Hilo man Sunday for violations against Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), after he was observed planting coconut trees in a public park. Gene Tamashiro was arrested by DLNR DOCARE officers for planting around 165 keiki coconut palms at the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i

Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Volcano man killed in vehicle crash

Hawai'i Police Department said that they are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man from Volcano, Hawai'i who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Ikaika Street.
VOLCANO, HI
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
HILO, HI

