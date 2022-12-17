ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benefits of Crypto Payments for Servers

What to choose for payment – crypto or traditional instruments? This question is typical for newbies and even experienced people. We trust in crypto, and here’s why. Banks and card systems may need a couple of minutes to days to complete the transaction. That is because they need to reserve and transfer money to each other. If the buyer and seller are in different countries, they must check the sanctions risks or conversion between currencies.

