Read full article on original website
Related
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
disruptmagazine.com
How Expanse Digital is Enabling Explosive Growth For Businesses Through Their Unique Omnichannel Marketing Methods
Today’s market is highly competitive as businesses find themselves in a constant uphill battle with fierce competition online. Digital technologies have enabled companies to reach their audience directly in a simple manner. However, every company that goes online can access its target audience through highly effective methods. So how...
disruptmagazine.com
Benefits of Crypto Payments for Servers
What to choose for payment – crypto or traditional instruments? This question is typical for newbies and even experienced people. We trust in crypto, and here’s why. Banks and card systems may need a couple of minutes to days to complete the transaction. That is because they need to reserve and transfer money to each other. If the buyer and seller are in different countries, they must check the sanctions risks or conversion between currencies.
Comments / 0