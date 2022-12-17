ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Search Committee named

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) on Dec. 20 named members of the University of North Georgia (UNG) Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search to replace President Bonita Jacobs, who recently announced plans to retire in June 2023. Jacobs has led...

