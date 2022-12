Kansas football coach Lance Leipold knows what he wants, and he believes his 2023 signing class embodies it. Leipold talked to the media after the Jayhawks wrapped up the first day of the early signing window with a dozen signings from eight different states. That list didn’t include a big transfer portal get for the Jayhawks, as Colorado State defensive lineman Devin Phillips, considered a Top 15 transfer, announced he would sign with Kansas.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO