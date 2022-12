LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Bison are down to two non-conference games remaining before the start of Patriot League play, and both come on the road in a three-day span later this week. Bucknell visits Richmond on Wednesday night and then heads to Rutgers for a 5 p.m. contest on Friday. Both games will be televised. The Richmond game will air on NBC Sports Washington along with a streaming option on ESPN+, and the Rutgers tilt will air on the Big Ten Network.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO