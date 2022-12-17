Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Tennis Looks Toward Spring Season Following Productive Fall Campaign
STILLWATER – Having wrapped up a successful run of fall competitions, Oklahoma State's Cowgirl tennis team is now looking ahead to the upcoming spring season. August was a busy month for OSU and director of Tennis and Cowgirl head coach Chris Young. Young named Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares as associate head coach for the Cowgirls. Sanchez-Cañamares spent the 2016-17 season as the volunteer assistant for OSU, the same year the Cowgirls captured the Big 12 regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. After spending two years away from the program, Sanchez-Cañamares returned to OSU as assistant coach for the 2019-20 shortened campaign. Since his first season back, he has helped the Cowgirls to a 42-19 overall record.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Wrap Up Non-Con Play With Tough Win Over Air Force
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule on a winning note with a 62-44 win over Air Force in front of 2,117 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday morning. The victory ran OSU's winning streak to four in a row and the Cowgirls...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
OKC Police Release New Details On Crash That Killed Westmoore High School Student
Oklahoma City Police have released new details after a Westmoore High School student was killed and several other students were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Police said a vehicle driven by Yeol Kim was turning left onto the private drive leading to the Moore-Norman Technology Center when two...
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
news9.com
Driver Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash That Killed Westmoore High Student Recounts Moments Leading Up To Crash
A community is mourning after a multi-vehicle crash took the life of a teenager and critically injured two others Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Three vehicles total were involved. The driver of the third vehicle, Yeol Kim, waited with his signal on to turn left off of Southwest 134th Street when the first pickup slammed into the back of his car, before that truck and the teens' truck collided.
1 In Critical Condition, Suspect In Custody Following Overnight SE OKC Shooting
A man is in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene near the South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street. Police said two men got into an altercation when one...
Comments / 0