STILLWATER – Having wrapped up a successful run of fall competitions, Oklahoma State's Cowgirl tennis team is now looking ahead to the upcoming spring season. August was a busy month for OSU and director of Tennis and Cowgirl head coach Chris Young. Young named Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares as associate head coach for the Cowgirls. Sanchez-Cañamares spent the 2016-17 season as the volunteer assistant for OSU, the same year the Cowgirls captured the Big 12 regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. After spending two years away from the program, Sanchez-Cañamares returned to OSU as assistant coach for the 2019-20 shortened campaign. Since his first season back, he has helped the Cowgirls to a 42-19 overall record.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO