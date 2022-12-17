Have you considered a career in Real Estate and are looking for information on how to get started? Come join us for an interactive time to get questions answered about starting a real estate career in Delaware and to learn more about Coldwell Banker and how we train our agents for success! See why year after year Coldwell Banker agents are highest in Agent Satisfaction compared to other brands, hear about our technology, light refreshments and more. Let us show you how in every facet of our industry, Coldwell Banker Real Estate sets the standard for innovation, expertise and support. As a Coldwell Banker agent you'll enjoy access to state of the art technology, the strength of a global network and an empowering culture of excellence that will elevate your brand in the minds of consumers and will distinguish you from the competition.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO