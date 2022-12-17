Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Eugene Alexander Baeurle, generous heart
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Margaret Baeurle, as well as his sister Margaret Baeurle Little. Gene is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Michael Baeurle (Rebecca Baeurle) children: Kate and Alex, James Baeurle (Courtney Baeurle) children: Lucy (Will Kesley), Lily and Grace, and Annmarie Baeurle Borcky (Richard Borcky): children: Ben, Brianne and Brett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lavelle (Linda); and eight nieces and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyard is a local gem
Featuring award-winning wines, True Blue Jazz’s “First Wednesday” performances, Art Shows, and more. Located in a quiet setting one turn off the highway, the winery is perfect for events and hosts a seasonal farmers’ market. 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/21/22
Ellendale New Year’s Day parade entries due Dec. 23. The Town of Ellendale announced entry is open for its New Year's Day Parade, which starts at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, processing down Main Street. Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 23, by filling out the form at ellendale.delaware.gov/annual-new-years-day-parade.
Cape Gazette
Richard Paul Blades, retired pastor
Pastor Richard Paul Blades “Dicky” met his Savior face to face Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 18, 1940, to the late Marion Paul Blades and Mildred Hill Blades, and was raised in Laurel. Dicky graduated from Laurel High School...
Cape Gazette
New Beebe providers focus on primary care and women’s services
Beebe Healthcare recently welcomed physician assistant Sarah Stamm, PA-C, and certified nurse midwife Sarah Brissey, CNM, MSN, to its network of skilled healthcare providers serving Sussex County. Both are employed by Beebe Medical Group. Stamm is a physician assistant who sees patients at Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She focuses on...
Cape Gazette
Touch of Italy delights at the holidays
Touch of Italy provides an authentic Italian culinary experience. Favorite menu items include chicken parm, fresh mozzarella, and homemade eclairs. Proud to bring the Italian tradition to costal Delaware and Maryland. Locations in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Ocean City. 101 2nd Street, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Shop local at Floral Inspirations
A full-service floral design studio. Attention to every detail will help create memorable events and floral design for all of life’s special occasions from simple centerpieces to elaborate affairs. It’s our passion to make your occasion special. 524 E. Savannah Rd, Lewes. When you shop at local businesses...
Cape Gazette
Bessie Pepper Wilson, cared for others
Bessie Pepper Wilson, 89, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her son’s home in Oklahoma. Bessie was born and raised in Georgetown, daughter of the late Thomas Ralston Pepper Sr. and Laura Elizabeth (Wilson) Pepper. Bessie spent her life caring for others. She began her...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center sets upcoming events
The Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced its upcoming special events. Jackpot Bingo, held once a month, is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. A great lunch is available for a reasonable price. Penny Bingo is offered at 11:45 a.m. the remaining Wednesdays of each month.
Cape Gazette
Find special gifts at Shore Silver
Shore Silver is your one stop shop for silver jewelry in Rehoboth Beach – a must-stop destination! Offering quality, affordable jewelry for over 35 years. When you shop at local businesses like Shore Silver anytime through December 21, you could be rewarded with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Cape Gazette
Bring the Kalmar Nyckel back to Lewes
Dredging our little harbor is an expensive operation, which would likely need to be repeated every eight or 10 years to keep the water deep enough to float the Kalmar Nyckel. But it is well worth doing. The official tall ship of Delaware is far more than just the beautiful...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/20/22
In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Days, Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, call 302-227-6181, Ext. 522 or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com. Acres town hall closed Dec. 26, Jan. 2. In observance of Christmas and New...
Cape Gazette
Give the gift of relaxation at Urban Float
Flotation therapy in a clean, calm and welcoming environment to provide pain management, sports recovery, stress relief and relaxation. In addition, now offering Infared Sauna Pod Therapy and BEMER Therapy to improve circulation and muscle health. 18979 Coastal Highway Unit 101. Rehoboth Beach. When you shop at local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Elementary students facilitate food drive
Rehoboth Elementary School students in Scott Pierce’s classroom participated in the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle campaign. Each year, this gathering doubles as a community singing event in Georgetown and a food drive for hungry families in Sussex County. Pierce has been incorporating the food drive project into...
Cape Gazette
Veronica Agnes Banks, enjoyed her family
Veronica Agnes Banks, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1935, in Muddy Neck, daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Layton. Veronica attended Lord Baltimore School in Ocean View, where she met her late husband, Ezekiel Banks. She...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes new providers to behavioral health team
Beebe Healthcare is expanding its behavioral health services team as the need for comprehensive mental health services continues to grow across Sussex County. The organization recently introduced a new board-certified psychiatrist and a new licensed clinical social worker to its team of providers. Jennifer Yoon, MD, provides comprehensive care as...
Cape Gazette
Brunch with Santa boosts Caroling on The Circle food drive
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department’s Brunch with Santa event at Grain on the Rocks was a huge success, with more than 350 food items collected for the Sussex County Caroling on The Circle food drive. Grain on the Rocks will continue to collect nonperishable food items until Saturday, Dec....
Cape Gazette
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
Cape Gazette
COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER-CAREER NIGHT-THURSSDAY-JAN 12TH-5:30-6:30
Have you considered a career in Real Estate and are looking for information on how to get started? Come join us for an interactive time to get questions answered about starting a real estate career in Delaware and to learn more about Coldwell Banker and how we train our agents for success! See why year after year Coldwell Banker agents are highest in Agent Satisfaction compared to other brands, hear about our technology, light refreshments and more. Let us show you how in every facet of our industry, Coldwell Banker Real Estate sets the standard for innovation, expertise and support. As a Coldwell Banker agent you'll enjoy access to state of the art technology, the strength of a global network and an empowering culture of excellence that will elevate your brand in the minds of consumers and will distinguish you from the competition.
