5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
richlandsource.com
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
richlandsource.com
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
richlandsource.com
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
