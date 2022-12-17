OK, so “Paolo vs. Jabari” doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way “Larry vs. Magic” does. Or even “Zion vs. Ja” at this point. In time, it could become an ongoing duel worth watching between rookies who entered the league at the same time. Not yet. But ready or not, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. were scheduled to meet head-to-head Wednesday night for the second and final time in this 2022-23 regular season, with Orlando playing at Houston (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO