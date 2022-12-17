Read full article on original website
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
Bullish on Bogey: Casey stumps for Bogdanovic’s All-Star candidacy
Dwane Casey’s peers, charged with filling out All-Star rosters, always lean heavily toward rewarding players from winning teams. Casey hopes they can look past the Pistons record and recognize the brilliance of Bojan Bogdanovic for what it is. “I hope people don’t look at our record, a rebuilding team,...
Hawks' Dejounte Murray, John Collins return in win over Magic
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray returned for the team’s 126-125 home victory over Orlando on Monday. Murray, who had been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a left ankle injury, finished with 17 points in a team-high 37 minutes of action. Atlanta also got back star forward John Collins, who...
76ers Welcome Pistons for Sixth Game of Unbeaten Homestand | Gameday Report 30/82
The surging Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) – winners of five consecutive games – look to keep it going in their next game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (8-25). The contest marks the sixth game of the Sixers’ season-long seven game homestand. Including their current winning streak, the Sixers...
C’s Making Strides on Defense Despite Offensive Slump
BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics have been struggling on the offensive end of late, they’ve been quietly making strides on the other side of the ball. Their recent shooting slump has understandably been a hot topic, given their 4-5 record in December, but their defensive gains are more noteworthy in the long run, considering how potent their offense has proven to be for most of the season.
Wolves Fall To Mavs, Split Series
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks' president of basketball operations
ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team. Hired in...
"Learn From This" | Utah Looks To Rally Against Bogdanovic and Detroit on Tuesday
The road trip reunion comes to an end. After facing former seeing former Jazzmen Joe Ingles (Milwaukee) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) the past two games, Utah will conclude its road trip down memory lane on Tuesday night. The Jazz square off with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons, concluding their...
Brooklyn Nets put up franchise-record 91 points in 1st half vs. Warriors
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero holds top spot before key matchup
OK, so “Paolo vs. Jabari” doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way “Larry vs. Magic” does. Or even “Zion vs. Ja” at this point. In time, it could become an ongoing duel worth watching between rookies who entered the league at the same time. Not yet. But ready or not, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. were scheduled to meet head-to-head Wednesday night for the second and final time in this 2022-23 regular season, with Orlando playing at Houston (8 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass).
NBA Imposes Penalty On New York Knicks For Early Free Agency Discussions
NEW YORK, December 21, 2022 – The NBA announced today the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded New York’s own second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)
The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
8 candidates to be Eastern Conference All-Stars in frontcourt
The Eastern Conference sent five frontcourt players to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, and it’s almost automatic that four will return in 2023 for the Feb. 19 contest in Salt Lake City. Kevin Durant (12), Giannis Antetokounmpo (six), Joel Embiid (five) and Jayson Tatum (three) own a combined...
Jim Eichenhofer on Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Trey Murphy's nod to Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the monster performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Later, Jim goes into the locker room to talk to Willy Hernangomez (16:45) about the huge game from Jonas and the dynamic...
Dallas’ Jason Kidd Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which...
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Houston Rockets host Boys and Girls Club holiday party at game
The Houston Rockets recently played the Portland Trail Blazers. The game itself was a loss, as Portland emerged triumphant behind Damian Lillard’s 25 points and 10 assists. But the Rockets recorded a victory at the Toyota Center that night. Amidst the night of NBA action, the Rockets hosted a...
Horry Scale: Ayo Dosunmu's putback off airball stuns Hawks
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
"We Continued To Compete" | Jazz Struggle On Offense, Fall To Cleveland On Monday
Emotions were definitely running high on Monday night in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — and not in a bad way. With the Jazz and Cavaliers meeting for the first time since their monumental trade on Sept. 1, the game featured Donovan Mitchell playing his former team while Lauri Markkanen returned to the town he played for last season.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 21
These next few days are going to be strange. We have 11 games making up this Wednesday card, but we only have two on Thursday. Then, 28 teams are in action on Friday, getting us ready for the Christmas Eve off day. With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule!
