Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s gearing up to be a pretty cold end to the holiday season. That means many of the less fortunate will be out on the streets in the cold weather. The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and the Albany Rescue Mission are pitching in to help alleviate this problem.
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
New programs in Therapeutics
The Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) unit provides recreational, leisure, and educational opportunities for persons with various disabilities. Our goals are to increase social skills; promote community awareness, and emotional and physical well-being; and for participants to learn new skills through structured activities. For questions contact 770-528-2569. We have a number...
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
Health officials warn against ‘gas station heroin’ following recent drug busts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recent drug busts in metro Atlanta and beyond are raising concerns about “gas station heroin.”. The state has taken steps to get this drug off store shelves. Tianeptine is now a schedule 1 drug in Georgia, but health officials are sounding the alarm...
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives, holiday travel human trafficking, more jobs
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 19 edition of Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives over the weekend in Atlanta, holiday travelers should be on the lookout for human trafficking victims, and more jobs are coming to Georgia. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?...
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
COVID cases among school-aged residents of Cobb County and statewide for the 14 days ending December 15, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending December 15, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,67854115HighIncreasing. 5-1727,6466650Moderately HighIncreasing. 18-2217,71675159HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA - Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance. A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or...
Fentanyl killing more people in Houston County this year than last
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner's office is seeing a lot of autopsy reports coming back with the same word --- Fentanyl. In Houston County, fentanyl is killing more people this year than last year. Houston County Coroner James Williams says just a few weeks ago, they had...
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
