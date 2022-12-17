ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

New programs in Therapeutics

The Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) unit provides recreational, leisure, and educational opportunities for persons with various disabilities. Our goals are to increase social skills; promote community awareness, and emotional and physical well-being; and for participants to learn new skills through structured activities. For questions contact 770-528-2569. We have a number...
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
COVID cases among school-aged residents of Cobb County and statewide for the 14 days ending December 15, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School-Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending December 15, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,67854115HighIncreasing. 5-1727,6466650Moderately HighIncreasing. 18-2217,71675159HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day...
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January

Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
