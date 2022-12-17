Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss
The Dallas Cowboys could have clinched their spot in the postseason with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but a comeback by the Jaguars turned what had looked like an easy win into an eventual overtime loss. Even though Dallas was still able to punch its ticket to...
NFL
Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion
Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
NFL
The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Brock Purdy's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. -- The return of a familiar name to the MVP race. But first,...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers
Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol. David Blough is line to back up McSorley. McCoy, who...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 16 waiver wire
Waiver advice, fantasy advice in general, is not a perfect science. Sometimes things go awry. Plenty of apparent diamonds in the rough end up being utterly worthless. But sometimes you slip Jerick McKinnon and Zay Jones into the same article the week before playoffs, and they both drop 34 fantasy points. I surely hope that the 29% of you that added McKinnon and the 8% of you that added Jones started both guys for Week 15. If you did, you're probably moving on to the semifinals. (Spoiler alert: I have the data, 31% of you started McKinnon, and 49% of you started Jones. Those numbers should both go way up for Week 16).
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 15 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 16. 2022 stats: 14 games | 67.4 pct | 4,496 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 11 INT | 313 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run
Green Bay's 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Lambeau Field kept the Packers' playoff hopes alive. Sitting at 6-8, in 10th place in the NFC, with three games remaining, Aaron Rodgers believes the Pack can run the table and potentially reach the postseason. "I do. Now...
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters have been announced and, for the most part, they represent the best of the NFL's best. But most know that the Pro Bowl will never be a perfect representation of the league's finest for any given season. The voting process can favor popular players and superstars and/or unfairly penalize talented players who aren't quite household names.
NFL
Ranking all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16: Lions, Jets pushing to make playoffs
With three weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL gauntlet, teams sitting on the bubble have little time to push their way into the postseason. There are five 7-7 squads in the hunt for a spot in the playoff tournament. The winding NFL season has been a roller coaster for these .500 teams, with win streaks abutting losing skids and disappointments buffered by surprises. Of the group, only the Detroit Lions are currently playing winning football in December. The other four must turn the tide in the final three weeks to make the postseason dance.
NFL
Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas but will get back another key member of the offense. The team announced that tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve. Making the move on Tuesday indicates the club expects the...
NFL
Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, putting his availability in question for Week 16's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Joining Audacy's SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the QB's injury, but he didn't rule Hurts...
NFL
Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'
The man who threw the pass that became the Immaculate Reception lost his unintended receiver Wednesday. The passing of Franco Harris stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond. His longtime teammate, Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news. "He was seriously just a good...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by breaking down the big news out of Philadelphia in which Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts is likely to miss time with an apparent shoulder injury, as well as what the fantasy future looks like for Jonathan Taylor after it was reported that his 2022 season is likely over. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from another weekend of football, including Justin Fields officially becoming matchup-proof and Trevor Lawrence's arrival. They also dive into Week 15's top performers, some waiver wire adds to target, and which players can be dropped.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.
NFL
Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'
The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. With a chance to tie the game late, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete as Giants corner Darnay Holmes was draped all over the wideout on an apparent pass interference. No flag came.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed
The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights flag football. Six NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the flag football game will be played Feb. 5...
NFL
Cardinals DT Leki Fotu makes waffles from scratch to feed teammates during holiday season
With the few weeks left in the NFL campaign, it is the season of giving in Arizona. In the sixth episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive tackle Leki Fotu wanted to make his teammates feel at ease with a home cooked meal. Fotu spent time crafting...
