Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who portrayed Black Adam in the DC anti-hero’s titular 2022 movie, took to Twitter today to comment on the future of the character in the DC cinematic and TV universe. Following discussions with James Gunn, one of the newly-appointed co-heads of DC Studios that is responsible for all film, animation, and TV properties related to DC Comics, Johnson noted that “Black Adam will not be in (DC Studios)’ first chapter of storytelling.”

2 DAYS AGO