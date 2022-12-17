Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Related
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Wants To Feud With The Bloodline
There’s no denying that The Bloodline have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they’ve become one of the most dominant groups in years. The Judgment Day have also been working hard to establish themselves as a group and it sounds like Damian Priest is interested in seeing the two factions go toe to toe.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
ECW has long been defunct but it seems that the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling is still going strong as people all over the world continue to pay tribute to the promotion. PWInsider is reporting that WWE made the decision to pull Hall of Famer and NXT coach D-Von Dudley...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
slamwrestling.net
NWA POWERRR: Semifinal Showdown in The Champions Series
The Champions Series rolls on in the semifinals of The Champions Series, and four teams remain as they attempt to score more points so they can receive title shots at any time. There’s also some updates as a draft was held where the participants from the losing teams now get picked to help with the winning teams. We’ll see what else the National Wrestling Alliance has in store tonight.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Keep His Mother In Their Prayers
Dustin Rhodes is considered a proper veteran in professional wrestling, after wrestling in the business for many decades now. Rhodes has seen the rise and fall of many companies and continued to push on no matter what. Rhodes also loves his family very dearly and it seems he recently asked fans to keep his mother in their prayers.
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Reportedly Set To Be At WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Des Moines, Iowa and an interesting name is set to be in the house. PWInsider is reporting that current NXT star Andre Chase will be at tonight’s Monday Night taping. The current plan is for Andre Chase to work tonight’s Main Event taping for an episode that will air on Thursday.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company Soon
There have been a lot of WWE returns over the last few months and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon. It was reported earlier this month that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE, but it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see him on WWE programming until next year.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
slamwrestling.net
George Gordienko finally has his day with great biography
George Gordienko might very well be the greatest wrestler you have never heard of. As an American wrestling fan (and writer), it’s somewhat embarrassing to admit I knew little about the man. Beyond the occasional reference to Canadian match results and the high esteem he was held by major names like Bret Hart (who also penned one of the book’s forewords, along with SlamWrestling’s own Greg Oliver), the name meant nothing to me. However, thanks to George Gordienko: Canadian Wrestler, Artist, and Renaissance Man, I have seen the light.
slamwrestling.net
Dynamite: “Holiday Bash” has gashes and Russo cuts
With the final live major wrestling broadcast before the holiday season, AEW had extra attention tonight. Let’s see how they took advantage of the starved audience with Holiday Bash. We start with Ricky Starks on the stick, wearing one of the most butt ugly shirts I’ve ever seen. Seriously,...
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tenay Touched By Reunion With Former TNA Announcing Partner
It's been a tough last couple of years for former TNA announcer Don West. Best known for the enthusiasm he brought to broadcasts while working for the promotion from 2002 to 2012, West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma in 2021, and despite going into remission later that year saw his cancer return in early 2022. He's continued to battle the disease ever since.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Openly Admits To Taking Steroids
Breaking into WWE can be tough for some wrestlers and the company decided to give some up and comers an opportunity to earn a contract when the show Tough Enough was created. Maven ended up winning the first season of Tough Enough and he was a member of the WWE roster from 2001 to 2005.
PWMania
New Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Card
During this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed. AEW has been airing these Powerhouse Hobbs vignettes for a few weeks now, and the next chapter will air during this week’s show. Hobbs is seen walking through Oakland, CA, not far from his hometown of East Palo Alto, in the video below. He promised to take what was rightfully his.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company?
Mass WWE releases became a regular occurrence over the last few years, but times have changed ever since the new WWE regime took over. Former wrestlers have been returning to the company and it’s been rumored that Matt Cardona is on the company’s radar. Cardona spent many years...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Confirms Longstanding Story About Ric Flair Becoming Spartacus In WCW
Ric Flair has often told the story that then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd wanted him to take on a Roman gladiator gimmick and be renamed Spartacus in 1991. Herd has denied Flair's claim. However, Arn Anderson confirmed Flair's version of events on the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast.
Comments / 3