When Kevin Owens chose John Cena to be his tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30th edition of Smackdown, there were of course going to be repercussions. On Monday’s episode of RAW, the red brand’s roster felt those repercussions, as many of them were beaten down by the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, who were dispatched by Roman Reigns to send a message to Owens. But in the end, it was Kevin Owens who sent a message of his own to the Tribal Chief, as he and the RAW roster banded together to send the Bloodline back to Smackdown with their tails between their legs and a main event loss. And, most assuredly, leaving them feeling a lot less Ucey than when they first arrived.

2 DAYS AGO