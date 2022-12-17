ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brooklynn Richardson
4d ago

we all know the real worst female wrestlers are Ricm Flairs daughter, lucky we have not had to see her most of the year. Rhonda "can't sell" Rousey, and Jade Cargill

ComicBook

Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release

Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
stillrealtous.com

Controversial Name Hinting At WWE Return?

Over the last few years WWE released a number of wrestlers one of which happened to be none other than Eva Marie. During her time with WWE, Eva Marie was often a heat magnet on social media as she was heavily criticized by the fans, and now it seems that the fans are talking about a potential return for the former WWE star.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”

A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
ringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion

Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
stillrealtous.com

Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status

Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
wrestletalk.com

Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors

WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract

Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show

ECW has long been defunct but it seems that the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling is still going strong as people all over the world continue to pay tribute to the promotion. PWInsider is reporting that WWE made the decision to pull Hall of Famer and NXT coach D-Von Dudley...
stillrealtous.com

Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look

It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Could Refuse To Work With Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since his return to WWE after his pandemic hiatus. He has ruled over the whole company as the Undisputed Universal Champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, almost every single feud Reigns has been in has only increased the stock of both himself and his opponent. However, the same might not be applicable to a potential feud with Bray Wyatt. This is a big reason why Reigns could refuse to work with Wyatt.
slamwrestling.net

Analyst makes bold WWE prediction

An authority on all things broadcasting has made a massive prediction for the WWE in 2023. John Ourand of The Sports Business Journal in his latest ‘SBJ Media’ column posted today, made a bold statement in saying that NBCU will not only pull in Smackdown but will buy the WWE.

