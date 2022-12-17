Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
FINAL: Oklahoma 62 Florida 53
— The Gators continue to shoot poorly from the field and have turned the ball over 10 times. Oklahoma, which hasn't shot well either, has capitalized on Florida's errors and leads by five. — Alex Fudge up to four fouls with 10:36 to play in a very tight game. Florida...
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day
Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's early signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects, flip verbal commitments to other programs, and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson commits to LSU
LSU needed an experienced edge rusher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to help fill the void left by BJ Ojulari. The Tigers took a step in that direction with the addition of Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson. A 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, Swinson played his high school ball in Georgia before he...
Oregon gets verbal commitment from Texas starter Junior Angilau
Oregon has double-dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal with their most recent verbal commitment coming out of the NCAA Portal once again. The Ducks secured their latest verbal commitment at a position where they could see four out of five starters this season depart due to graduation. Texas Offensive Lineman...
Sooners climb back from early double-digit deficit, secure 62-53 Jumpman Invitational victory over Florida
On the tail of two narrow defeats after solid starts in key non-conference games this month, the Sooners flipped the script Tuesday evening. They struggled out of the gates, dropping back by as much as 11 points in the first half, but rallied back for an important 62-53 win over Florida in the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Who is Oregon targeting ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Utah Valley in final non-conference matchup of the season
The Oregon Duck men's basketball program is playing some of its best basketball of the season, and it's produced a three-game winning streak and wins in five of their last six outcomes. The Ducks put their winning streak on the line Tuesday evening against an opponent who's knocked off some tough opponents and they themselves have wins five straight games in a row.
