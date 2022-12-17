ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL: Oklahoma 62 Florida 53

— The Gators continue to shoot poorly from the field and have turned the ball over 10 times. Oklahoma, which hasn't shot well either, has capitalized on Florida's errors and leads by five. — Alex Fudge up to four fouls with 10:36 to play in a very tight game. Florida...
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day

Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's early signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects, flip verbal commitments to other programs, and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson commits to LSU

LSU needed an experienced edge rusher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to help fill the void left by BJ Ojulari. The Tigers took a step in that direction with the addition of Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson. A 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, Swinson played his high school ball in Georgia before he...
Oregon gets verbal commitment from Texas starter Junior Angilau

Oregon has double-dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal with their most recent verbal commitment coming out of the NCAA Portal once again. The Ducks secured their latest verbal commitment at a position where they could see four out of five starters this season depart due to graduation. Texas Offensive Lineman...
Sooners climb back from early double-digit deficit, secure 62-53 Jumpman Invitational victory over Florida

On the tail of two narrow defeats after solid starts in key non-conference games this month, the Sooners flipped the script Tuesday evening. They struggled out of the gates, dropping back by as much as 11 points in the first half, but rallied back for an important 62-53 win over Florida in the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'

Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
