Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
theweektoday.com
As “The Suit,” Buzzards Bay man is Santa for hire
Santa Claus’s arms are covered in tattoos. There is a phoenix rising from the ashes, the words “carpe diem” (Latin for “seize the day”) and a pig, representing his love of pork. Santa Claus is a chef, and his food truck, Milo’s Pickle Jar, is...
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
New Bedford’s Christmas Tree a Gift of Love From a Westport Couple
New Bedford's official Christmas tree was recently hoisted into place, secured to the Main Branch of the New Bedford Free Public Library on Purchase Street, and decorated by the Department of Infrastructure. It is truly a sight to behold. The giant spruce is a gift of love from a Westport...
theweektoday.com
High Schoolers get into spirit for Polar Express Train Ride
Wareham High School senior Indiana Troupe has an extensive resume. He is Class President, host of the school’s Morning Announcements, Vice President of the Global Education Club, Vice President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Key Club, Model UN, Newspaper Club and Student Advisory Committee.
whdh.com
‘Backhoe Santa’ raising money for Salvation Army in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - If you see Santa cruising around South Boston, he might be in something bigger than a sleigh. ‘Backhoe Santa,’ Sam Fuller, CEO of the Sound of the Smile Program, is driving his backhoe around the area to raise money for the Salvation Army. His goal is...
nbcboston.com
18 Dogs Rescued From Unsanitary Malden Home
A dog owner is facing charges after 18 dogs living in "unsanitary" conditions were removed from a Massachusetts home, according to the Animal Rescue League. Authorities removed the dogs from a home in Malden last Friday. Some of the dogs were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. According to the Animal Rescue League, nine of the dogs look starved, and a majority were undergroomed.
newbedfordguide.com
Grinch of a storm to impact greater New Bedford area, SouthCoast Massachusetts
“We are closely monitoring an impactful storm expected to arrive late Thursday and last until early Saturday morning. 💨 Damaging winds up to 65 mph. Power outages are possible. 🌧️ Locally heavy rainfall of 2+ inches. 🌊 Minor to moderate coastal flooding Friday. 🏞 Minor to...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
theweektoday.com
Six Tri-Town students honored for academic achivement
FALMOUTH — Six Tri-Town students were named to the Falmouth Academy Head of School List for Academic Achievement, said a spokesperson from the school. According to Falmouth Academy Spokesperson Amy Galvam, students named to the list have earned at least three A’s and no grade below B-. Out...
capecod.com
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available.
theweektoday.com
Middle School recognizes spectacular students
Wareham Middle School has announced its student award winners for December 2022. Fifth grader Landen Grajales, sixth grader Miladii Figueroa and seventh grader Dorian Sims were named Students of the Month. Each month, the teachers of each grade level select their most “responsible, respectful and thoughtful” students to receive the...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
miltonscene.com
All Milton Neighbors want for Christmas is a Trader Joe’s
All Milton Neighbors want for Christmas is a Trader Joe’s. Remember when we all thought the Ice House project would yield a Trader Joe’s? Our hopes and dreams were dashed… but maybe there is room for renewed hope?. The following request was posted in Milton Neighbors recently.
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes
Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
MassLive.com
Mass. DCR Forest Fire Warden William ‘Tom’ Muise dies
William T. “Tom” Muise, Jr., Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Fire Warden for Fire District 14, died suddenly at his home on Dec. 10. He was 58. Muise was born Nov. 30, 1964, in Newton. Most of Muise’s career was in the Fire Service after he served as an EMT, according to the Community Advocate. He was a volunteer firefighter in Acton and was the State Fire Warden in Hopkinton.
theweektoday.com
David W. Thomas, 61
David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.
theweektoday.com
Plow shortage will snow in much of Wareham, Select Board says
“It’s going to be a hard winter,” Town Administrator Derek Sullivan said about Wareham’s extreme shortage of snow plows and people to drive them. Speaking to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sullivan said that last winter, the town had 35 hired plows on the streets. This winter, it will only have 24.
theweektoday.com
Satellite Office ensures Sippican School student safety
MARION— Sippican School just got safer. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Marion Police Department launched a satellite office in Sippican School. According to a press release, the satellite office located in the school will provide office space for on-duty Marion police officers. The collaboration came from an initiative to ensure school safety with higher police presence in the school.
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
