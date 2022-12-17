Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Kentucky family's live nativity scene has been a tradition since 1995
(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December. Kentucky family’s live nativity scene has been a …. (FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
fox56news.com
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, and a country song put on hold
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Fayette County...
fox56news.com
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught on camera. Police looking for person who stole cash box from …. A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
fox56news.com
Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center's annual party
The holidays can be tough for many people, especially those experiencing homelessness or addiction. Organizations in the Bluegrass are still trying to make sure they are included in holiday celebrations. Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center’s annual …. The holidays can be tough for many people, especially...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 'armed and dangerous' Colonnade Drive murder suspect
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade …. The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on...
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
WTVQ
Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
fox56news.com
Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access
The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five...
fox56news.com
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
Man killed during shooting inside South Side barbershop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting at a barbershop on the city's South Side.Chicago police said just before midnight, someone wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask went into the shop near 80th and Halsted streets and opened fire.One man was hit in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police are searching for the shooter.
fox56news.com
Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. For the third year, Silver Lexington Senior Living hosted a Christmas-themed parade going through various senior and nursing homes in the community. Several businesses participated, decorating their cars for the occasion. Participants also went all out with their holiday accessories and Christmas music.
Comments / 2