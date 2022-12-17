ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington

Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center's annual party

The holidays can be tough for many people, especially those experiencing homelessness or addiction. Organizations in the Bluegrass are still trying to make sure they are included in holiday celebrations. Dozens of gifts given out at Hope Center’s annual …. The holidays can be tough for many people, especially...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access

The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Chicago

Man killed during shooting inside South Side barbershop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting at a barbershop on the city's South Side.Chicago police said just before midnight, someone wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask went into the shop near 80th and Halsted streets and opened fire.One man was hit in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police are searching for the shooter. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox56news.com

Silver Lexington Christmas parade returns for third year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Santa, Frosty, and even the Grinch teamed up to spread Christmas cheer through Lexington. For the third year, Silver Lexington Senior Living hosted a Christmas-themed parade going through various senior and nursing homes in the community. Several businesses participated, decorating their cars for the occasion. Participants also went all out with their holiday accessories and Christmas music.
LEXINGTON, KY

