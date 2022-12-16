ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are […]

