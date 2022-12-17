After two decades in business, Joe’s Crab Shack will soon depart its bay front space in downtown San Diego. Originally opened in the early 1980s as a branch of Chart House restaurant, the waterfront building known as the "San Diego Rowing Club" site sits on 1.2 acres of land located behind the Convention Center and steps from the Rady Shell concert venue. It eventually rebranded in 2002 to become Joe's Crab Shack. Last week, the building's landlord the Port of San Diego approved the hiring of Retail Insite brokerage firm to find a new restaurant tenant for the space. The building includes a wraparound patio, boat dock and 56 parking spots.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO