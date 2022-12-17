ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska football signing day roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
abc27.com

CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Signing Day announcement schedule for Nebraska targets

Nebraska football enters National Signing Day with 19 commitments from high school or junior college recruits and another four transfer portal commitments set to join the team in January. What’s at stake on Wednesday? Nebraska is in the mix for a handful more recruits and some have planned times.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Breaking: Nebraska gets commitment from in-state OT Mason Goldman

Gretna (Neb.) offensive tackle Mason Goldman has given a commitment to Nebraska. The visit comes following Goldman‘s official visit with the Huskers this weekend. He had also attended a recruiting event at Nebraska the weekend before and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had also been by the school shortly after he took over at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
LINCOLN, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023

Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Markowski named Big Ten Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten Player of the Week. Markowski accounted for a career-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskers in a 66-39 win over Wyoming on Sunday. View the full release from Nebraska here.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’

OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.”  In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy