Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
Kearney Hub
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Malachi Coleman, nation's No. 2 athlete, commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers over Colorado, Deion Sanders
Lincoln East (Nebraska) four-star prospect Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete, decommitted from the Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier this month. And for time, it seemed he was destined to leave for good. That seemed especially true when he took a last-minute visit to the University of Colorado ...
abc27.com
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
Signing Day announcement schedule for Nebraska targets
Nebraska football enters National Signing Day with 19 commitments from high school or junior college recruits and another four transfer portal commitments set to join the team in January. What’s at stake on Wednesday? Nebraska is in the mix for a handful more recruits and some have planned times.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
Breaking: Nebraska gets commitment from in-state OT Mason Goldman
Gretna (Neb.) offensive tackle Mason Goldman has given a commitment to Nebraska. The visit comes following Goldman‘s official visit with the Huskers this weekend. He had also attended a recruiting event at Nebraska the weekend before and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had also been by the school shortly after he took over at Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Markowski named Big Ten Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten Player of the Week. Markowski accounted for a career-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskers in a 66-39 win over Wyoming on Sunday. View the full release from Nebraska here.
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
Nebraska seeks end of three-game skid against Queens
Nebraska will look to end a three-game losing streak and resume Big Ten play with some momentum when it concludes
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’
OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.” In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
