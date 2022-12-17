ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LFD Responds to Commercial Fire in Vacant Building at Old Coburn’s Site in Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette authorities responded to a fire at the old Coburn's building in Downtown Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, the commercial fire was in one of the vacant metal buildings closer to the railroad tracks on Grant Street in downtown Lafayette and has been put out safely.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Christmas at Bridge Point Drive-Through Evening Light Display Closed for 2022 Season

One of the most popular local holiday attractions in Lafayette has been shut down just days before Christmas. Christmas at Bridge Point Farms was a bright spot for hundreds of families this holiday season, but after running into issues beyond their control late last week, Lafayette's first-ever drive-through Christmas light display is now closed for the season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
How Cold for Louisiana’s Bowl Game Friday? Here’s the Latest

Louisiana's Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday's Independence Bowl football game. The Cajuns' opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday's game, Mother Nature.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division. Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two people suspected of being responsible for a robbery from a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. Detectives are trying to identify the two people caught on camera who allegedly stole merchandise from the store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway. Officials say a store employee was "critically injured" while trying to stop them from leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette Police Nab 3 Armed Robbery Suspects

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested three people they say were responsible for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, December 13. Sergeant Robin Green says 23-year-old Quentin Washington, 21-year-old Michael Washington and 25-year-old Dontrayvis Simpson were arrested for allegedly robbing a victim at a store. Officials say officers...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport

Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
COTTONPORT, LA
Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral

After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
