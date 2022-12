MONROE, La. – Jacksonville used an 18-0 first half run to claim and expand the lead, and then held off several ULM charges in the second half to pick up a 66-55 win over the Warhawks Tuesday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks (4-9) were scoreless for 8:24 during...

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO